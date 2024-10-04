Europa League: Maguire Goal Secures A Draw For 10-Man United - In Pics

Manchester United's Harry Maguire applauds the fans at the end of a Europa League opening phase soccer match between FC Porto and Manchester United at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal.
Manchester United's Harry Maguire, foreground right, scores his side's third goal during a Europa League opening phase soccer match between FC Porto and Manchester United at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal.
Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho reacts during a Europa League opening phase soccer match between FC Porto and Manchester United at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal.
Porto's head coach Vitor Bruno reacts during a Europa League opening phase soccer match between FC Porto and Manchester United at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal.
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes leaves the pitch after being shown a second yellow card during a Europa League opening phase soccer match between FC Porto and Manchester United at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal.
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, right, reaches for the ball too high and close to the head of Porto's Nehuen Perez to see a second yellow card and be sent off, during a Europa League opening phase soccer match between FC Porto and Manchester United at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal.
Porto's Samu Omorodion celebrates next to Manchester United's Casemiro, right, after scoring his side's third goal during a Europa League opening phase soccer match between FC Porto and Manchester United at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal.
Porto's Samu Omorodion celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a Europa League opening phase soccer match between FC Porto and Manchester United at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal.
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes vies for the ball with Porto's Alan Varela, left, during a Europa League opening phase soccer match between FC Porto and Manchester United at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal.
Porto's Pepe, 2nd right, scores his side's first goal during a Europa League opening phase soccer match between FC Porto and Manchester United at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal.