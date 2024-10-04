Football

Europa League: Maguire Goal Secures A Draw For 10-Man United - In Pics

Manchester United narrowly avoided another embarrassing defeat as substitute Harry Maguire headed in an injury-time equalizer to salvage a 3-3 draw against Porto in the Europa League on Thursday after Erik ten Hag’s team had given up an early 2-0 lead and seen Bruno Fernandes sent off for a second straight game. Fernandes was shown a second booking in the 81st minute for a high boot that caught defender Nehuen Perez as he tried to connect with a cross into the box. Fernandes had been shown a straight read in a 3-0 loss to Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday that upped the pressure on Ten Hag. And the Dutch manager seemed to be in more trouble when United gave up an early 2-0 lead to trail 3-2 when Pepê produced a cross from the right for his fellow forward Samu to fire his second and goal high into the net five minutes into the second half.

UEFA Europa League 2024-25, FC Porto vs Manchester United: Manchester United's Harry Maguire applauds the fans at the end of the match | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira

Manchester United's Harry Maguire applauds the fans at the end of a Europa League opening phase soccer match between FC Porto and Manchester United at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal.

UEFA Europa League 2024-25, FC Porto vs Manchester United: Manchester United's Harry Maguire, foreground right, scores his side's third goal
UEFA Europa League 2024-25, FC Porto vs Manchester United: Manchester United's Harry Maguire, foreground right, scores his side's third goal | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira
Manchester United's Harry Maguire, foreground right, scores his side's third goal during a Europa League opening phase soccer match between FC Porto and Manchester United at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal.

UEFA Europa League 2024-25, FC Porto vs Manchester United: Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho reacts during the match
UEFA Europa League 2024-25, FC Porto vs Manchester United: Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho reacts during the match | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira
Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho reacts during a Europa League opening phase soccer match between FC Porto and Manchester United at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal.

UEFA Europa League 2024-25, FC Porto vs Manchester United: Porto's head coach Vitor Bruno
UEFA Europa League 2024-25, FC Porto vs Manchester United: Porto's head coach Vitor Bruno | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira
Porto's head coach Vitor Bruno reacts during a Europa League opening phase soccer match between FC Porto and Manchester United at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal.

UEFA Europa League 2024-25, FC Porto vs Manchester United: Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes leaves the pitch after being shown a second yellow card
UEFA Europa League 2024-25, FC Porto vs Manchester United: Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes leaves the pitch after being shown a second yellow card | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes leaves the pitch after being shown a second yellow card during a Europa League opening phase soccer match between FC Porto and Manchester United at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal.

UEFA Europa League 2024-25, FC Porto vs Manchester United: Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, right, reaches for the ball too high and close to the head of Porto's Nehuen Perez
UEFA Europa League 2024-25, FC Porto vs Manchester United: Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, right, reaches for the ball too high and close to the head of Porto's Nehuen Perez | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, right, reaches for the ball too high and close to the head of Porto's Nehuen Perez to see a second yellow card and be sent off, during a Europa League opening phase soccer match between FC Porto and Manchester United at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal.

UEFA Europa League 2024-25, FC Porto vs Manchester United:
UEFA Europa League 2024-25, FC Porto vs Manchester United: | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira
Porto's Samu Omorodion celebrates next to Manchester United's Casemiro, right, after scoring his side's third goal during a Europa League opening phase soccer match between FC Porto and Manchester United at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal.

UEFA Europa League 2024-25, FC Porto vs Manchester United:
UEFA Europa League 2024-25, FC Porto vs Manchester United: | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira
Porto's Samu Omorodion celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a Europa League opening phase soccer match between FC Porto and Manchester United at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal.

UEFA Europa League 2024-25, FC Porto vs Manchester United: Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes vies for the ball with Porto's Alan Varela
UEFA Europa League 2024-25, FC Porto vs Manchester United: Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes vies for the ball with Porto's Alan Varela | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes vies for the ball with Porto's Alan Varela, left, during a Europa League opening phase soccer match between FC Porto and Manchester United at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal.

UEFA Europa League 2024-25, FC Porto vs Manchester United: Porto's Pepe, 2nd right, scores his side's first goal
UEFA Europa League 2024-25, FC Porto vs Manchester United: Porto's Pepe, 2nd right, scores his side's first goal | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira
Porto's Pepe, 2nd right, scores his side's first goal during a Europa League opening phase soccer match between FC Porto and Manchester United at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal.

