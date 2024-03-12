Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola's final Premier League meeting ended in a frantic Liverpool 1-1 Manchester City draw at Anfield, with Arsenal, who beat Brentford 2-1 earlier, remaining clear of the Reds on goal difference at the top of the table.

