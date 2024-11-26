Football

Diego Maradona: Napoli, Fans Pay Tribute On His 4th Death Anniversary

Napoli fans and club officials paid tribute to Diego Maradona on the fourth anniversary of his death, flocking to murals of the Argentina great around the city on Monday. Napoli coach Antonio Conte, captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo and president Aurelio De Laurentiis laid flowers at two of the murals, while fans gathered below the huge mural of Maradona in the Quartieri Spagnoli that acts as an unofficial museum to Maradona. Fans chanted Maradona’s name and lit smoke in the blue color of the shirt Maradona wore both with Napoli and Argentina.

Napoli Fans Pay Tribute To Diego Maradona On His 4th Death anniversary In Naples _Neapolitan fans
Italy Maradona death anniversary: Fans light flares and sing to honor soccer legend Diego Armando Maradona | Photo: Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP

Argentine and Neapolitan fans light flares and sing to honor soccer legend Diego Armando Maradona on the anniversary of his death, at the Quartieri Spagnoli neighborhood, in Naples, Italy.

2/6
Napoli Fans Pay Tribute To Diego Maradona On His 4th Death anniversary in Italy_Argentine fans
Italy Maradona death anniversary: | Photo: Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP
Argentine and Neapolitan fans sing to honor soccer legend Diego Armando Maradona on the anniversary of his death, at the Quartieri Spagnoli neighborhood, in Naples, Italy.

3/6
Napoli Fans Pay Tribute To Diego Maradona On His 4th Death anniversary In Naples in Italy gallery
Italy Maradona death anniversary: Argentine and Neapolitan fans | Photo: Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP
Argentine and Neapolitan fans cheer to honor soccer legend Diego Armando Maradona on the anniversary of his death, at the Quartieri Spagnoli neighborhood, in Naples, Italy.

4/6
Napoli Fans Pay Tribute To Diego Maradona On His 4th Death anniversary in Italy_mural of Maradona
Italy Maradona death anniversary: A fan in front of a giant mural of Maradona | Photo: Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP
A fan in front of a giant mural of soccer legend Diego Armando Maradona on the anniversary of his death, at the Quartieri Spagnoli neighborhood, in Naples, Italy.

5/6
Napoli Fans Pay Tribute To Diego Maradona On His 4th Death anniversary In Naples in Italy gallery
Italy Maradona death anniversary: Argentine and Neapolitan fans light flares to honor Maradona | Photo: Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP
Argentine and Neapolitan fans light flares and sing to honor soccer legend Diego Armando Maradona on the anniversary of his death, at the Quartieri Spagnoli neighborhood, in Naples, Italy.

6/6
Napoli Fans Pay Tribute To Diego Maradona On His 4th Death anniversary In Naples _mural of Maradona
Italy Maradona death anniversary: A fan opens his arms in front of a giant mural of Maradona | Photo: Alessandro Garofalo/LaPresse via AP
A fan opens his arms in front of a giant mural depicting soccer legend Diego Armando Maradona on the anniversary of his death, at the Quartieri Spagnoli neighborhood, in Naples, Italy.

