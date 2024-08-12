Football

Club Friendlies: Arsenal, Liverpool Register Wins - In Pics

Ahead of the new Premier League season, the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool geared up for the challenge as they took European clubs in club friendlies. Arne Slot's Reds thrashed Sevilla 4-1 at Anfield whereas Mikel Arteta's Gunners won 2-0 against Lyon at the Emirates. Chelsea drew 1-1 against Serie A champions Inter Milan at Stamford Bridge as they paraded new signing Pedro Neto.

Britain Soccer Friendly Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP

Arsenal's William Saliba, left, celebrates aftes scoring the first goal during the friendly soccer match between Arsenal and Olympique Lyon at the Emirates Stadium, London.

1/11
Arsenals Ben White
Arsenal's Ben White Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP

Arsenal's Ben White, centre, battles for the ball with Lyon's Vinicius Abner, left, and Said Benrahma during the friendly soccer match between Arsenal and Olympique Lyon at the Emirates Stadium, London.

2/11
Arsenals Gabriel
Arsenal's Gabriel Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP

Arsenal's Gabriel, centre, scores his side's second goal during the friendly soccer match between Arsenal and Olympique Lyon at the Emirates Stadium, London.

3/11
Arsenal vs Olympique Lyon
Arsenal vs Olympique Lyon Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP

Lyon's Duje Caleta-Car, left, and Arsenal's Riccardo Calafiori challenge for the ball during the friendly soccer match between Arsenal and Olympique Lyon at the Emirates Stadium, London.

4/11
Liverpools Mohamed Salah
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah Photo: Richard Sellers/PA via AP

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, shoots the ball as Sevilla's Orjan Nyland tries to save during the friendly soccer match between Liverpool and Sevilla at Anfield, Liverpool, England.

5/11
Liverpool vs Sevilla
Liverpool vs Sevilla Photo: Richard Sellers/PA via AP

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, left, and Sevilla's Adria Pedrosa in action during the pre-season friendly soccer match between Liverpool and Sevilla at Anfield, Liverpool, England.

6/11
Mohamed Salah
Mohamed Salah Photo: Richard Sellers/PA via AP

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah attends the friendly soccer match against Sevilla at Anfield, Liverpool, England.

7/11
Liverpools Trey Nyoni
Liverpool's Trey Nyoni Photo: Richard Sellers/PA via AP

Liverpool's Trey Nyoni celebrates scoring during the pre-season friendly soccer match between Liverpool and Sevilla at Anfield, Liverpool, England.

8/11
Chelseas Renato Veiga
Chelsea's Renato Veiga Photo: Zac Goodwin/PA via AP

Chelsea's Renato Veiga, right, battles for the ball against Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram during the friendly soccer match at Stamford Bridge, London.

9/11
Chelseas Noni Madueke
Chelsea's Noni Madueke Photo: Zac Goodwin/PA via AP

Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella, right, battles for the ball against Chelsea's Noni Madueke during the friendly soccer match at Stamford Bridge, London.

10/11
Chelsea vs Inter Milan
Chelsea vs Inter Milan Photo: Zac Goodwin/PA via AP

Chelsea's new signing Pedro Neto waves to the crowd during the pre-season friendly match at Stamford Bridge, London.

11/11
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca
Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca Photo: Zac Goodwin/PA via AP

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca during the pre-season friendly match at Stamford Bridge, London.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Graham Thorpe Dies: Former England Cricketer Took Own Life, Confirms Family
  2. Duleep Trophy 2024: First Round Match Shifted To Bengaluru; Bumrah, Ashwin Set To Be Rested
  3. WI Vs SA, 1st Test: Bavuma Laments Running Out Of Time As West Indies Hold On For Draw
  4. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test: South Africa, West Indies Settle For A Draw In Rain-Hit Opening Match
  5. Buchi Babu Tournament 2024: Schedule, Groups, Venues, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Manolo Marquez Eager To Develop, Improve Quality Of Indian Players With AFC Asian Cup In Mind
  2. Club Friendlies: Arsenal, Liverpool Register Wins - In Pics
  3. Durand Cup 2024 Wrap: Punjab FC Beat Mumbai City 3-0, Chennaiyin FC Triumph Over Assam Rifles
  4. Heerenveen 0-1 Ajax, Eredivisie: Robin Van Persie Starts Reign With Opening Day Defeat
  5. Arteta Confident Calafiori Will Improve Arsenal After Impressive Debut
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: First Montreal Final 'Worth The Wait' For Andrey Rublev
  2. Canadian Open: Anisimova 'Hungry For More' After Reaching Final In Toronto
  3. Canadian Open: Sebastian Korda Edges Past Alexander Zverev To Enter Semi-Finals
  4. Canadian Open: Rublev Hails 'Special' Win After Shocking Sinner In Montreal
  5. Jannik Sinner Reaches Montreal Quarter-Finals With Alejandro Tabilo Win
Hockey News
  1. Amit Rohidas Opens Up About Red-Card Heartbreak And Team Spirit Which Lead India To Bronze Medal
  2. Family, Fans Accord Warm Welcome To Indian Hockey Players At Amritsar Airport
  3. Who Are The Paris Olympic Games 2024 Field Hockey Medallists - In Pics
  4. Paris Games: Neeraj Chopra Celebrates Silver Medal Win - In Pics
  5. PR Sreejesh Opens Up On Retirement, His Replacement And Coaching Role Post Paris Olympics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. NIRF Rankings 2024: IIT Madras, IIM Ahmedabad Ranked Top Engineering, Management Colleges In India | Check Full NIRF Ranking List
  2. Weather LIVE Updates: Rains Trigger Flood In Ghaziabad's Hindon; Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru Waterlogged
  3. Punjab: Girl’s Father Gangrapes Her Boyfriend’s Sister After She Elopes With Him
  4. NIRF Rankings 2024 India: IIT Madras Retains Top Spot For 6th Year, IISc Bangalore Comes In Second | Full List
  5. IndiGo Giving ATR Pilots 9th-Generation iPad | Here's Why
Entertainment News
  1. Robin Williams' Daughter Quashes Rumour Of His Father Having A Pet Monkey On The Actor's 10th Death Anniversary
  2. 'Squid Game 2' Teaser: Lee Jung-jae Returns As Player 456 To The Deadly Game With A New Resolution
  3. 'Kanguva' Trailer: Suriya-Bobby Deol Starrer Promises To Be 'Bring Out Your Tribal Instincts'
  4. Vikrant Massey, Deepak Dobriyal Starrer ‘Sector 36’ To Arrive On Netflix In September
  5. Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Enjoy Sunday Potluck With New Parents Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal; See Pics
US News
  1. Secret Service Accused Of Breaking Into Massachusetts Salon To Use Bathroom Before Harris Fundraiser
  2. Donald Trump All Set For 'Interview Of The Century' With Elon Musk | What's On Agenda
  3. Gravity Falls Website Countdown Sparks Frenzy: Is Season 3 In The Works? | Here's What We Know
  4. Love Is Blind Star Izzy Zapata Accused Of Cheating By Girlfriend Shelby Webb | Instagram Drama Explained
  5. How Jane Birkin’s Vintage Style Is Making A Modern Comeback With Bag Charms
World News
  1. Secret Service Accused Of Breaking Into Massachusetts Salon To Use Bathroom Before Harris Fundraiser
  2. Iran's President Nominates Former Nuclear Negotiator As Foreign Minister, Includes Woman In The List
  3. World's 10 Richest People And Their Net Worth
  4. Bangladesh Unrest: Statue Of Pak's 1971 Surrender Vandalised; Tharoor Slams 'Anti-India' Vandals
  5. Donald Trump All Set For 'Interview Of The Century' With Elon Musk | What's On Agenda
Latest Stories
  1. IND Vs BAN Tests: Rohit, Kohli Likely To Play Duleep Trophy; Bumrah To Be Rested - Report
  2. Sheikh Hasina's Resignation 'Speech' Alleging US Involvement 'False And Fabricated,' Says Her Son
  3. Bihar: 7 Dead As Scuffle Among Kanwariyas Leads To Stampede At Baba Siddhnath Temple
  4. Daily Horoscope, August 12, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  5. Karnataka: Man Arrested For ‘Video Recording’ Inside Female Washroom At Popular Coffee Outlet
  6. Paris Olympics Day 16: Who Won Yesterday? Check Results For All Medal Events And Updated Tally
  7. Shah Rukh Khan Confirms 'King' With Sujoy Ghosh: Have To Lose Weight
  8. Weather LIVE Updates: Rains Trigger Flood In Ghaziabad's Hindon; Delhi, Gurugram, Bengaluru Waterlogged