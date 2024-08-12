Football

Club Friendlies: Arsenal, Liverpool Register Wins - In Pics

Ahead of the new Premier League season, the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool geared up for the challenge as they took European clubs in club friendlies. Arne Slot's Reds thrashed Sevilla 4-1 at Anfield whereas Mikel Arteta's Gunners won 2-0 against Lyon at the Emirates. Chelsea drew 1-1 against Serie A champions Inter Milan at Stamford Bridge as they paraded new signing Pedro Neto.