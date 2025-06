Football

Belgium 4-3 Wales, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: Kevin De Bruyne Wins It Late For Hosts

Kevin De Bruyne demonstrated his enduring class by scoring in the 88th minute to snatch a 4-3 win against Wales in the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on Tuesday (June 10, 2025), after his team squandered a 3-0 lead after 27 minutes. Belgium were heading for a second straight draw until De Bruyne struck late at King Baudouin Stadium to consign rejuvenated Wales to a first defeat under Craig Bellamy in his 10 matches in charge. Four days after being held by North Macedonia 1-1, Belgium sped ahead 3-0 inside the first half hour through goals by Romelu Lukaku, Youri Tielemans and Jeremy Doku. Wales mounted a stirring recovery to draw level by the 69th, only for De Bruyne to meet a deep cross with a left-footed volley inside the near post.