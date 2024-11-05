Football

Bayern Vs Benfica: Kompany Targeting Champions League Top Eight Despite Stuttering Start

Bayern Munich find themselves 23rd after three matches. However, they have fared better in the Bundesliga, sitting three points clear at the top of the table after nine games

Vincent Kompany is targeting the top eight in the new Champions League format with Bayern Munich
Vincent Kompany is eyeing a place in the top eight of the new Champions League format with Bayern Munich despite back-to-back losses in the competition. (More Football News)

Bayern welcome Benfica to the Allianz Arena on Wednesday, hoping to recover from defeats to Aston Villa and Barcelona, the first time they have failed to win consecutive games in the competition since April 2017. 

Kompany's started their Champions League campaign with a 9-2 thrashing of Dinamo Zagreb, but have since plummeted down the new league table. 

They find themselves 23rd after three matches. However, they have fared better in the Bundesliga, sitting three points clear at the top of the table after nine games. 

"What we know is you have to win around six (of eight) games to reach the top eight," Kompany said. 

"You have to win three games and that should be enough for the playoffs. My goal is to reach the top eight."

Bayern last failed to reach the Champions League knockout stages in 2002-03, finishing bottom of a group that featured Deportivo La Coruna, Lens and Milan. 

But despite their stuttering start in the competition so far, Kompany said the new format plays no role in the team's planning. 

"I don't want to think too far ahead because we have enough games," Kompany said.

"We have to win against Benfica. I don't want to spend too much time thinking about what could happen in January.

"No one knows how it will work. We only know we want to win tomorrow. We play at home. That is my only goal."

Bayern, however, have every confidence of getting their European campaign back on track, with the German outfit boasting an impressive record against Benfica. 

They have played 12 major European matches against Benfica and have never lost (W9 D3). 

But Bruno Lage's side will be looking to buck that trend, having beaten Atletico Madrid and Red Star Belgrade so far, but they did lose to Feyenoord last time out. 

"We have a lot of confidence going into this game. We will always adapt and take the steps that are right for the team," Kompany said. 

"But to say we will change everything is not serious. We just want to win again at home. 

