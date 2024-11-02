Football

Bayer Leverkusen vs Stuttgart, Bundesliga: Defending Champions Dominant Yet Held To Goalless Draw

Champion Bayer Leverkusen hit the woodwork twice and squandered numerous chances, ending in a frustrating goalless draw against VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga on Friday. With their next match against Liverpool in the Champions League on Tuesday, Leverkusen has now won just one of their last five league games, placing them third with 16 points. Bayern Munich lead the table with 20 points and faces Union Berlin on Saturday, while RB Leipzig sit second on goal difference. Xabi Alonso’s side dominated from the start, overwhelming Stuttgart in a one-sided first half but failing to convert more than half a dozen clear scoring opportunities, including a header from Edmond Tapsoba that struck the crossbar. Stuttgart's goalkeeper, Alexander Nuebel, made critical saves against efforts from Jeremie Frimpong and Alejandro Grimaldo to keep his team in the game.