Football

Bayer Leverkusen vs Stuttgart, Bundesliga: Defending Champions Dominant Yet Held To Goalless Draw

Champion Bayer Leverkusen hit the woodwork twice and squandered numerous chances, ending in a frustrating goalless draw against VfB Stuttgart in the Bundesliga on Friday. With their next match against Liverpool in the Champions League on Tuesday, Leverkusen has now won just one of their last five league games, placing them third with 16 points. Bayern Munich lead the table with 20 points and faces Union Berlin on Saturday, while RB Leipzig sit second on goal difference. Xabi Alonso’s side dominated from the start, overwhelming Stuttgart in a one-sided first half but failing to convert more than half a dozen clear scoring opportunities, including a header from Edmond Tapsoba that struck the crossbar. Stuttgart's goalkeeper, Alexander Nuebel, made critical saves against efforts from Jeremie Frimpong and Alejandro Grimaldo to keep his team in the game.

Germany Soccer Bundesliga Bayer Leverkusen and VfB Stuttgart football photo gallery
Bundesliga soccer 2024-25: fB Stuttgart players greet supporters after the game | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

VfB Stuttgart players greet supporters after the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and VfB Stuttgart at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany.

2/10
Germany Soccer Bundesliga Bayer Leverkusen and VfB Stuttgart football photos_Anrie Chase
Bundesliga soccer 2024-25: Stuttgart's Anrie Chase saves the ball from Leverkusen's Granit Xhaka | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
Stuttgart's Anrie Chase saves the ball from Leverkusen's Granit Xhaka in front of Stuttgart's goalkeeper Alexander Nuebel during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and VfB Stuttgart at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany.

3/10
Germany Soccer Bundesliga Bayer Leverkusen and VfB Stuttgart football photos_
Bundesliga soccer 2024-25: Stuttgart's Angelo Stiller, second left, makes an attempt to score | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
Stuttgart's Angelo Stiller, second left, makes an attempt to score during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and VfB Stuttgart at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany.

4/10
Germany Soccer Bundesliga Bayer Leverkusen and VfB Stuttgart football photos_Jonathan Tah
Bundesliga soccer 2024-25: Leverkusen's Jonathan Tah, centre, kicks the ball ahead of Stuttgart's El Bilal Toure | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
Leverkusen's Jonathan Tah, centre, kicks the ball ahead of Stuttgart's El Bilal Toure during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and VfB Stuttgart at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany.

5/10
Germany Soccer Bundesliga Bayer Leverkusen and VfB Stuttgart football photos_Lukas Hradecky
Bundesliga soccer 2024-25: Leverkusen's goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky in action | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
Leverkusen's goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky, centre, in action during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and VfB Stuttgart at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany.

6/10
Germany Soccer Bundesliga Bayer Leverkusen and VfB Stuttgart football photos_Deniz Undav
Bundesliga soccer 2024-25: Stuttgart's Deniz Undav in action against Bayer Leverkusen | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
Stuttgart's Deniz Undav in action during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and VfB Stuttgart at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany.

7/10
Germany Soccer Bundesliga Bayer Leverkusen and VfB Stuttgart football photos_ Enzo Millot
Bundesliga soccer 2024-25: Stuttgart's Enzo Millot, right, challenges for the ball with Leverkusen's Robert Andrich | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
Stuttgart's Enzo Millot, right, challenges for the ball with Leverkusen's Robert Andrich, left, during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and VfB Stuttgart at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany.

8/10
Germany Soccer Bundesliga Bayer Leverkusen and VfB Stuttgart football photos_Xabi Alonso
Bundesliga soccer 2024-25: Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso, left, talks with referee Daniel Siebert | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso, left, talks with referee Daniel Siebert during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and VfB Stuttgart at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany.

9/10
Germany Soccer Bundesliga Bayer Leverkusen and VfB Stuttgart football photos_
Bundesliga soccer 2024-25: Stuttgart's Fabian Rieder, left, challenges for the ball with Leverkusen's Edmond Tapsoba | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
Stuttgart's Fabian Rieder, left, challenges for the ball with Leverkusen's Edmond Tapsoba during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and VfB Stuttgart at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany.

10/10
Germany Soccer Bundesliga Bayer Leverkusen and VfB Stuttgart football photos_
Bundesliga soccer 2024-25: Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz challenges for the ball with Stuttgart's Anrie Chase | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner
Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz challenges for the ball with Stuttgart's Anrie Chase during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and VfB Stuttgart at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany.

