Barcelona Vs Villarreal, La Liga 2024-25 Matchday 37 Highlights: Yellow Submarine Sink Blaugrana 3-2 In Thrilling Comeback

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, centre, challenges for the ball with Villarreal's Santi Comesana during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Villarreal at Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, May 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Catch the highlights of Barcelona vs Villarreal in Matchday 37 of the La Liga 2024–25 season. Villarreal pulled off a dramatic 3-2 comeback win at the Olympic Stadium, toppling the newly crowned champions and sealing their place in next season’s Champions League. Barcelona looked in control after teenage sensations Lamine Yamal and Fermin Lopez cancelled out Ayoze Perez’s early opener. But Villarreal came roaring back in the second half, Santi Comesana levelled the score before Tajon Buchanan, coming off the bench, netted the late winner to stun the Blaugrana. LIVE UPDATES 18 May 2025, 08:23:23 pm IST Barcelona Vs Villarreal LIVE Score, La Liga 2024-25 Matchday 37: Welcome We're back with another live blog as La Liga champions Barcelona gear up to face Villarreal at 10:30 PM IST. Stay tuned for all the live action and updates. 18 May 2025, 09:11:14 pm IST Barcelona Vs Villarreal LIVE Score, La Liga 2024-25 Matchday 37: Streaming Info The Barcelona Vs Villarreal, Spanish La Liga 2024-25 match will be live-streamed on the FanCode website and app in India. 18 May 2025, 09:26:46 pm IST Barcelona Vs Villarreal LIVE Score, La Liga 2024-25 Matchday 37: Starting XIs 🚨 BARÇA XI 🚨#BarçaVillarreal pic.twitter.com/xiUANMnvyz — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 18, 2025 🟡 ONCE INICIAL 🟡 pic.twitter.com/x4QnfCxjQ3 — Villarreal CF (@VillarrealCF) May 18, 2025 18 May 2025, 10:41:05 pm IST Barcelona Vs Villarreal LIVE Score, La Liga 2024-25 Matchday 37: Kick Off And 4' GOALLL - BAR 0-1 VIL GOOOOOAAAAAALLLL!!! Villarreal draw first blood and stun the Camp Nou into silence. Barcelona’s high line is caught napping as Pepe bursts forward from the halfway line, tearing past the defence. He squares it perfectly to Perez, who finds himself with all the time and space in the world. One-on-one with Ter Stegen, he stays ice-cool and slots it into the bottom corner to put Villarreal 1-0 up early on. 18 May 2025, 10:50:44 pm IST Barcelona Vs Villarreal LIVE Score, La Liga 2024-25 Matchday 37: 13' BAR 0-1 VIL Yamal cuts in from the right, aiming to recreate his goal against Villarreal with another curling effort, but Parejo throws himself in the way to make the block. The ball ricochets into Fermín’s path inside the box, and he fires a first-time shot, only for Costa to get the vital touch and divert it out for a corner. 18 May 2025, 11:14:37 pm IST Barcelona Vs Villarreal LIVE Score, La Liga 2024-25 Matchday 37: 38' GOALLL - BAR 1-1 VIL Barcelona’s dazzling teenager strikes to bring the scores level. Yamal combines twice in quick one-twos with Garcia before slicing in from the right wing. Evading two defenders with slick footwork, he fires a curling shot into the bottom corner, leaving Luiz Junior helpless. It’s 1-1 just before halftime. 18 May 2025, 11:27:43 pm IST Barcelona Vs Villarreal LIVE Score, La Liga 2024-25 Matchday 37: 45'+5' GOALLLL - BAR 2-1 VIL Fermín Lopez delivers right at the stroke of half-time to put Barcelona ahead. With the clock ticking deep into stoppage time, the midfielder pounces to make it 2-1 and complete the turnaround for the Blaugrana. Villarreal, who had stunned the home crowd early, now find themselves trailing at the break. 18 May 2025, 11:32:42 pm IST Barcelona Vs Villarreal LIVE Score, La Liga 2024-25 Matchday 37: Half-Time The whistle blows for half-time at the Camp Nou, with Barcelona heading into the break 2-1 up against Villarreal. After falling behind early, the hosts responded with style, Yamal’s brilliance brought them level, and Fermín’s stoppage-time strike capped the comeback. An eventful first half ends with the Blaugrana in front. 18 May 2025, 11:49:06 pm IST Barcelona Vs Villarreal LIVE Score, La Liga 2024-25 Matchday 37: 50' BAR 2-2 VIL Villarreal hit back straight after the restart. Pino picks up a clever pass from Cardona and threads a perfect ball through Barcelona’s flat-footed backline. Comesana charges in, eyes up, and coolly lifts it over the onrushing Ter Stegen, brilliant finish. Just like in the first half, Barca are caught cold early. It’s all square again, and this game is wide open with 40 minutes to go. 19 May 2025, 12:19:54 am IST Barcelona Vs Villarreal LIVE Score, La Liga 2024-25 Matchday 37: 80' GOALLL - BAR 2-3 VIL This match is turning into a goal-fest. The Yellow Submarine strikes again to regain the lead and hush Barcelona’s Olympic Stadium. Gerard finds space down the left and delivers a flawless cross into the box, outsmarting four Blaugrana defenders. Buchanan times his run perfectly, takes a quick touch, and fires past Ter Stegen. With just 10 minutes remaining, the two substitutes combine brilliantly to put Villarreal 3-2 ahead. 19 May 2025, 12:39:31 am IST Full Time - Barcelona 2-3 Villarreal Villarreal secured a crucial 3-2 away victory over recently crowned La Liga champions Barcelona, clinching a top-five finish and a spot in next season’s Champions League. Despite stunning goals from Barcelona’s teenagers Lamine Yamal and Fermin Lopez, Villarreal fought back with strikes from Ayoze Perez, Santi Comesana, and substitute Tajon Buchanan to seal the comeback win. 19 May 2025, 01:56:39 am IST That's A Wrap That’s all for today. We’ll catch you next time with another live blog. Until then, goodbye and take care.