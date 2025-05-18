Barcelona Vs Villarreal, La Liga 2024-25 Matchday 37 Highlights: Yellow Submarine Sink Blaugrana 3-2 In Thrilling Comeback

Barcelona Vs Villarreal LIVE Score, La Liga 2024-25 Matchday 37: Welcome
We're back with another live blog as La Liga champions Barcelona gear up to face Villarreal at 10:30 PM IST. Stay tuned for all the live action and updates.
Barcelona Vs Villarreal LIVE Score, La Liga 2024-25 Matchday 37: Streaming Info
The Barcelona Vs Villarreal, Spanish La Liga 2024-25 match will be live-streamed on the FanCode website and app in India.
Barcelona Vs Villarreal LIVE Score, La Liga 2024-25 Matchday 37: Starting XIs
Barcelona Vs Villarreal LIVE Score, La Liga 2024-25 Matchday 37: Kick Off And 4' GOALLL - BAR 0-1 VIL
Villarreal draw first blood and stun the Camp Nou into silence. Barcelona’s high line is caught napping as Pepe bursts forward from the halfway line, tearing past the defence. He squares it perfectly to Perez, who finds himself with all the time and space in the world. One-on-one with Ter Stegen, he stays ice-cool and slots it into the bottom corner to put Villarreal 1-0 up early on.
Barcelona Vs Villarreal LIVE Score, La Liga 2024-25 Matchday 37: 13' BAR 0-1 VIL
Yamal cuts in from the right, aiming to recreate his goal against Villarreal with another curling effort, but Parejo throws himself in the way to make the block. The ball ricochets into Fermín’s path inside the box, and he fires a first-time shot, only for Costa to get the vital touch and divert it out for a corner.
Barcelona Vs Villarreal LIVE Score, La Liga 2024-25 Matchday 37: 38' GOALLL - BAR 1-1 VIL
Barcelona’s dazzling teenager strikes to bring the scores level. Yamal combines twice in quick one-twos with Garcia before slicing in from the right wing. Evading two defenders with slick footwork, he fires a curling shot into the bottom corner, leaving Luiz Junior helpless. It’s 1-1 just before halftime.
Barcelona Vs Villarreal LIVE Score, La Liga 2024-25 Matchday 37: 45'+5' GOALLLL - BAR 2-1 VIL
Fermín Lopez delivers right at the stroke of half-time to put Barcelona ahead. With the clock ticking deep into stoppage time, the midfielder pounces to make it 2-1 and complete the turnaround for the Blaugrana. Villarreal, who had stunned the home crowd early, now find themselves trailing at the break.
Barcelona Vs Villarreal LIVE Score, La Liga 2024-25 Matchday 37: Half-Time
The whistle blows for half-time at the Camp Nou, with Barcelona heading into the break 2-1 up against Villarreal. After falling behind early, the hosts responded with style, Yamal’s brilliance brought them level, and Fermín’s stoppage-time strike capped the comeback.
An eventful first half ends with the Blaugrana in front.
Barcelona Vs Villarreal LIVE Score, La Liga 2024-25 Matchday 37: 50' BAR 2-2 VIL
Villarreal hit back straight after the restart. Pino picks up a clever pass from Cardona and threads a perfect ball through Barcelona’s flat-footed backline.
Comesana charges in, eyes up, and coolly lifts it over the onrushing Ter Stegen, brilliant finish. Just like in the first half, Barca are caught cold early. It’s all square again, and this game is wide open with 40 minutes to go.
Barcelona Vs Villarreal LIVE Score, La Liga 2024-25 Matchday 37: 80' GOALLL - BAR 2-3 VIL
This match is turning into a goal-fest. The Yellow Submarine strikes again to regain the lead and hush Barcelona’s Olympic Stadium. Gerard finds space down the left and delivers a flawless cross into the box, outsmarting four Blaugrana defenders. Buchanan times his run perfectly, takes a quick touch, and fires past Ter Stegen.
With just 10 minutes remaining, the two substitutes combine brilliantly to put Villarreal 3-2 ahead.
Full Time - Barcelona 2-3 Villarreal
Villarreal secured a crucial 3-2 away victory over recently crowned La Liga champions Barcelona, clinching a top-five finish and a spot in next season’s Champions League. Despite stunning goals from Barcelona’s teenagers Lamine Yamal and Fermin Lopez, Villarreal fought back with strikes from Ayoze Perez, Santi Comesana, and substitute Tajon Buchanan to seal the comeback win.
