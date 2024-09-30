Football

Atletico Madrid 1-1 Real Madrid: Dramatic Match Ends In Draw After Dramatic Crowd Interruption - In Pics

The city derby between host Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid was interrupted after Atletico fans threw objects onto the field. The referee stopped the Spanish league game and sent the players to the locker rooms around the 70th minute at the Metropolitano on Sunday before play resumed after more than 15 minutes. Madrid had just scored the first goal of the match with Éder Militão, who celebrated near the sideline in front of Atletico fans. Angel Correa scored the equaliser in the 95th minute and the match ended 1-1.