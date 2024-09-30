Football

Atletico Madrid 1-1 Real Madrid: Dramatic Match Ends In Draw After Dramatic Crowd Interruption - In Pics

The city derby between host Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid was interrupted after Atletico fans threw objects onto the field. The referee stopped the Spanish league game and sent the players to the locker rooms around the 70th minute at the Metropolitano on Sunday before play resumed after more than 15 minutes. Madrid had just scored the first goal of the match with Éder Militão, who celebrated near the sideline in front of Atletico fans. Angel Correa scored the equaliser in the 95th minute and the match ended 1-1.

La Liga 2024-25 Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: Atletico players celebrate a goal during the La Liga soccer match | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue

Atletico players celebrate a goal during the La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.

2/10
La Liga 2024-25 Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: Atletico Madrids Angel Correa scores in front of Real Madrids Eder Militao
La Liga 2024-25 Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa scores in front of Real Madrid's Eder Militao | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue

Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa scores in front of Real Madrid's Eder Militao during the La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.

3/10
La Liga 2024-25 Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: Atletico Madrids Marcos Llorente, left, and Real Madrids Rodrygo fight for the ball
La Liga 2024-25 Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: Atletico Madrid's Marcos Llorente, left, and Real Madrid's Rodrygo fight for the ball | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue

Atletico Madrid's Marcos Llorente, left, and Real Madrid's Rodrygo fight for the ball during the La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.

4/10
La Liga 2024-25 Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: Real Madrids Jude Bellingham, left, and Atletico Madrids Rodrigo De Paul fight for the ball
La Liga 2024-25 Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham, left, and Atletico Madrid's Rodrigo De Paul fight for the ball | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham, left, and Atletico Madrid's Rodrigo De Paul fight for the ball during the La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.

5/10
La Liga 2024-25 Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: Real Madrid players celebrate a goal
La Liga 2024-25 Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: Real Madrid players celebrate a goal | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue

Real Madrid players celebrate a goal during the La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.

6/10
La Liga 2024-25 Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: Atletico Madrids Julian Alvarez in action in front of Real Madrids Aurelien Tchouameni
La Liga 2024-25 Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez in action in front of Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue

Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez in action in front of Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni during the La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.

7/10
La Liga 2024-25 Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: Real Madrids Rodrygo holds Atletico Madrids Antoine Griezmann
La Liga 2024-25 Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: Real Madrid's Rodrygo holds Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue

Real Madrid's Rodrygo holds Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann during the La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.

8/10
La Liga 2024-25 Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: Real Madrids Ferland Mendy, left, and Atletico Madrids Julian Alvarez fight for the ball
La Liga 2024-25 Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: Real Madrid's Ferland Mendy, left, and Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez fight for the ball | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue

Real Madrid's Ferland Mendy, left, and Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez fight for the ball during the La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.

9/10
La Liga 2024-25 Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: Real Madrids Luka Modric receives a yellow card
La Liga 2024-25 Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: Real Madrid's Luka Modric receives a yellow card | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue

Real Madrid's Luka Modric receives a yellow card during the La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.

10/10
La Liga 2024-25 Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: Real Madrids Vinicius Junior in action in front of Atletico Madrids Rodrigo De Paul
La Liga 2024-25 Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior in action in front of Atletico Madrid's Rodrigo De Paul | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior in action in front of Atletico Madrid's Rodrigo De Paul during the La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul Help Men In Blue Take Lead; IND - 240/4, BAN - 233/10
  2. VVS Laxman Urges Patience In Rehab For Injured Cricketers: Focus On Full Recovery Over Strict Timeline
  3. India Ride On Yashasvi Jaiswal Heroics To Blast Fastest Ever Team 50, 100 In Test Cricket
  4. IND Vs BAN 2nd Test: Ravindra Jadeja Fastest Indian To Get To 300 Wickets-3000 Runs Double
  5. SCO-W Vs SL-W, ICC Women's T20 WC 2024 Warm-Up Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
Football News
  1. ISL 2024-25: Head Coach Carles Cuadrat And East Bengal Part Ways After Poor Start
  2. Manchester United 0-3 Tottenham: Red Devils Suffer Third Loss Of Season - In Pics
  3. Scottish Premiership: Philippe Clement Hails Jack Butland's Penalty Heroics After Narrow Win
  4. Premier League: Coach Ange Postecoglou Lauds 'Outstanding' Tottenham After Statement Win
  5. Man United 0-3 Tottenham: 'Indisciplined' Man Utd Never Recovered From Early Setback, Says Ten Hag
Tennis News
  1. China Open: Coco Gauff Storms Into Fourth Round With Record-Breaking Win
  2. China Open: Carlos Alcaraz Already Targeting Next Landmark After 200th Career Win
  3. China Open: Alcaraz Brings Up 200th Career Win By Defeating Griekspoor
  4. China Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Found Matters 'Mentally Tough' Against Roman Safiullin
  5. China Open: Aryna Sabalenka Closes In On Win-Streak Record After Triumph
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India Receives Final Price For 26 Rafale Marine Jet Deal. Here's What We Know
  2. 'Keep Gods Away From Politics': SC Slams Andhra CM Naidu For Fuelling Tirupati Laddu Controversy
  3. Elections 2024: BJP Expels Haryana Leaders For Taking The Independent Route, Cong Follows Suit
  4. 'Shows Cong’s Hate': Shah Slams Kharge For 'Dragging PM Modi In 'Personal Health Matters'
  5. 'Pothole-free Delhi': CM Atishi, Ministers Inspect Roads
Entertainment News
  1. Malayalam Actor Siddique Gets Interim Protection From Arrest In Rape Case From SC
  2. Mithun Chakraborty To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award I Here's The List Of All The Celebs Honoured With The Prestigious Award So Far
  3. Can Lalit Vachani’s New Documentary Change People’s Minds About Umar Khalid?
  4. Dame Maggie Smith Passes Away At 89: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, JK Rowling Pay Tribute To Harry Potter Star
  5. Ghaath Review: Chhatrapal Ninawe’s Three-Way Thriller Is Both Compelling And Frustrating
US News
  1. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  2. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  3. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  4. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  5. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
World News
  1. Japan's Likely Next Leader Shigeru Ishiba Calls Election For October 27
  2. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  3. Israel-Lebanon Conflict: Nasrallah, 6 Other Hezbollah Commanders Killed In A Week | The Remaining Leadership
  4. Nepal Floods: Nearly 200 Dead, 30 Missing Amidst Unprecedented Rainfall And Landslides
  5. SpaceX Capsule Sent To Bring Back Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore Next Year Docks At Space Station | WATCH
Latest Stories
  1. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  2. SCO-W Vs SL-W, ICC Women's T20 WC 2024 Warm-Up Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. India Receives Final Price For 26 Rafale Marine Jet Deal. Here's What We Know
  4. India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul Help Men In Blue Take Lead; IND - 240/4, BAN - 233/10
  5. Pisces October 2024 Horoscope: Check Out Your Monthly Horoscope Based On Your Sign
  6. Aquarius October 2024 Horoscope: Check This Month's Predictions According To Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Capricorn October 2024 Horoscope: Check Your Zodiac Sign’s Forecast For The Current Month
  8. Sagittarius October 2024 Horoscope: See What This Month Holds For Your Zodiac Sign