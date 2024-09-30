Atletico Madrid 1-1 Real Madrid: Dramatic Match Ends In Draw After Dramatic Crowd Interruption - In Pics

Atletico players celebrate a goal during the La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa scores in front of Real Madrid's Eder Militao during the La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Atletico Madrid's Marcos Llorente, left, and Real Madrid's Rodrygo fight for the ball during the La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham, left, and Atletico Madrid's Rodrigo De Paul fight for the ball during the La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Real Madrid players celebrate a goal during the La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez in action in front of Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni during the La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Real Madrid's Rodrygo holds Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann during the La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Real Madrid's Ferland Mendy, left, and Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez fight for the ball during the La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Real Madrid's Luka Modric receives a yellow card during the La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior in action in front of Atletico Madrid's Rodrigo De Paul during the La Liga soccer match between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid at the Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain.