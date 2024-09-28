Football

Arsenal Vs PSG, Champions League Preview: Luis Enrique 'Prepares' For Clash Against 'Favourites'

PSG are now unbeaten in their first six matches of a league season for the third time in the last four campaigns (L1 in 2023-24), as many as in the previous six

Luis Enrique Arsenal Vs PSG, UEFA Champions League
Luis Enrique is relishing Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League tie against Arsenal next week
info_icon

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique is relishing his side's Champions League tie with Arsenal next week after brushing aside Rennes on Friday. (More Football News)

The Parisiens maintained their unbeaten start to the Ligue 1 season, with Bradley Barcola's brace and Lee Kang-In's header sealing the victory. 

PSG are now unbeaten in their first six matches of a league season for the third time in the last four campaigns (L1 in 2023-24), as many as in the previous six.

Luis Enrique's side have also scored at least three goals in five of their six Ligue 1 matches, two more than any other team in the top five European leagues. 

But the Parisiens' next assignment sees them travel to the Emirates next Tuesday to face Arsenal, having edged past Girona in their Champions League opener. 

The French side have played more games against the Gunners without winning (four) than against any other opponent in European competition. Still, Luis Enrique is confident his side can remain perfect in the competition. 

“It was a very complete match from the beginning, we had a lot of chances. We scored three goals, but we could have scored more," Luis Enrique told BeIN Sports.

"The Champions League? We are going to play against another favourite (in Arsenal), it will be a stimulating match, we will prepare ourselves.”

While Barcola's impressive display grabbed the headlines on Friday, Luis Enrique showered praise on striker Kang-In. 

Bradley Barcola scored twice in Paris Saint-Germain's 3-1 win over Rennes. - null
Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 Rennes: Bradley Barcola Shines Ahead Of Arsenal Clash

BY Stats Perform

The South Korean netted his third league goal of the season against Rennes, but the PSG head coach was also impressed with his defensive display. 

Kang-In created more chances (seven) than any other player for the hosts, while also winning seven duels, a total only bettered by Joao Neves (eight) for PSG. 

"He was in the right place to score the goal as a clever striker," Luis Enrique added.

"I really liked his performance, he gave us consistency, he held the ball up when we needed him to. 

"He is very intelligent with his pressing, he wins back a lot of balls and recovers well.

"I thought he was superb tonight, it’s a pleasure to have players with that level and mentality."

The Parisiens did, however, concede another goal in the league, with Arnaud Kalimuendo's late penalty proving to be a consolation for the visitors. 

PSG have managed just one clean sheet from their opening six Ligue 1 matches, but Luis Enrique insisted he was not concerned by his side's defending. 

"Football is not being fair to us," Luis Enrique concluded.

"Our opponents are creating very few chances against us, far fewer than last season, and they get there (to set pieces) and they score.

"They scored from a penalty today. We're not perfect and never will be."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test, Day 2 Highlights: Play Called Off In Kanpur Due To Persistent Rain Without A Ball Bowled
  2. PAK-W Vs SCO-W, ICC Women's T20 WC 2024 Warm-Up Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. SL-W Vs BAN-W, ICC Women's T20 WC 2024 Warm-Up Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Nepal Vs Canada Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch 2024 Canada Tri-Nation T20I Series
  5. India Vs West Indies, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND-W Vs WI-W Warm-Up Match
Football News
  1. WSL: Chelsea Manager Sonia Bompastor 'Feels Wiser' As The 100% Record Rolls On After 7-0 Victory At Crystal Palace
  2. German Bundesliga: Serhou Guirassy's Brace Helps Borussia Dortmund Beat Bochum 4-2 - In Pics
  3. AC Milan 3-0 Lecce, Serie A: Paulo Fonseca Sees Opportunities For Growth Despite Strong Performance
  4. Odisha FC Vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Score: Khalid Jamil's Men Look To Weave Magic In Bhubaneshwar
  5. Serie A 2024-25: AC Milan Thrash Lecce 3-0 At San Siro - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. AITA President Anil Jain's No Confidence Motion Withdrawn Amid Fund Misuse Allegations
  2. China Open 2024: Coco Gauff Sees Off Clara Burel In The First Round On Return To Beijing
  3. China Open 2024: Naomi Osaka Ends Long Wait For Comeback Win Against Yulia Putintseva
  4. Emma Navarro Vs Zhang Shuai, China Open: Home Favourite Shocks US Open Semi-Finalist
  5. Carlos Alcaraz Overpowers Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard In Straight Sets To Advance At China Open
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bihar Floods: IMD Warns For Flash Floods Due To Heavy Rain, Water Released From Barrages Swell Rivers
  2. Outlook Talks | Writer - Filmmaker Priyanka Mattoo in Conversation with Assistant Editor Vineetha Mokkil
  3. Day In Pics: September 28, 2024
  4. 'Hypocrisy At Its Worst': India's Hard-Hitting Response To Pakistan At UNGA For Raking Up Kashmir Issue
  5. Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Awaits 3D Mapping Report; Court Says Ex-RG Kar Principal Could Get 'Capital Punishment If...'
Entertainment News
  1. Dame Maggie Smith Passes Away At 89: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, JK Rowling Pay Tribute To Harry Potter Star
  2. Ghaath Review: Chhatrapal Ninawe’s Three-Way Thriller Is Both Compelling And Frustrating
  3. Emergency Release Date Row: What Are The Changes Recommended By CBFC For Kangana Ranaut's Film?
  4. Why All We Imagine As Light Could Have Been India’s Strongest Oscar Bid
  5. Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Can Be Released If Certain Cuts Are Made: Censor Board To Bombay HC
US News
  1. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  2. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
  3. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
  4. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  5. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
World News
  1. Israel-Hezbollah Tensions LIVE Updates: Israeli Military Claims Death Of Hezbollah's Top Leader; IDF Says 'Message Is Very Clear'
  2. Hurricane Helene In US: At Least 44 Killed; Enormous Destruction Across States In Southeast Region
  3. Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah, Who Shaped Lebanon's Militant Resistance, Killed In Israeli Airstrike
  4. Tensions Rise: Israeli Airstrikes Fuel Hezbollah Confrontation | In Pics
  5. US Troops To Leave Some Longstanding Bases In Iraq, Says New Deal
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 28, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Lebanon: Hezbollah Top Man Nasrallah Killed, Daughter Also Reported Dead In Israeli Strikes
  3. Weekly Horoscope For September 29th To October 5th: Check The Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. FDA Approves First New Schizophrenia Drug In 30 Years: Cobenfy Offers Hope With Fewer Side Effects | Details
  5. Berlin Marathon 2024 Live Streaming: Full Schedule, IST Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  6. JSOWs Explained: America’s Long-Range Glide Bombs For Ukraine
  7. ENG Vs AUS: Hosts Level Series With 186-Run Win At Lord's - In Pics
  8. Cameron Green's Back Injury Casts Shadow On Participation In India Vs Australia Test Series