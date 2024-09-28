Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique is relishing his side's Champions League tie with Arsenal next week after brushing aside Rennes on Friday. (More Football News)
The Parisiens maintained their unbeaten start to the Ligue 1 season, with Bradley Barcola's brace and Lee Kang-In's header sealing the victory.
PSG are now unbeaten in their first six matches of a league season for the third time in the last four campaigns (L1 in 2023-24), as many as in the previous six.
Luis Enrique's side have also scored at least three goals in five of their six Ligue 1 matches, two more than any other team in the top five European leagues.
But the Parisiens' next assignment sees them travel to the Emirates next Tuesday to face Arsenal, having edged past Girona in their Champions League opener.
The French side have played more games against the Gunners without winning (four) than against any other opponent in European competition. Still, Luis Enrique is confident his side can remain perfect in the competition.
“It was a very complete match from the beginning, we had a lot of chances. We scored three goals, but we could have scored more," Luis Enrique told BeIN Sports.
"The Champions League? We are going to play against another favourite (in Arsenal), it will be a stimulating match, we will prepare ourselves.”
While Barcola's impressive display grabbed the headlines on Friday, Luis Enrique showered praise on striker Kang-In.
The South Korean netted his third league goal of the season against Rennes, but the PSG head coach was also impressed with his defensive display.
Kang-In created more chances (seven) than any other player for the hosts, while also winning seven duels, a total only bettered by Joao Neves (eight) for PSG.
"He was in the right place to score the goal as a clever striker," Luis Enrique added.
"I really liked his performance, he gave us consistency, he held the ball up when we needed him to.
"He is very intelligent with his pressing, he wins back a lot of balls and recovers well.
"I thought he was superb tonight, it’s a pleasure to have players with that level and mentality."
The Parisiens did, however, concede another goal in the league, with Arnaud Kalimuendo's late penalty proving to be a consolation for the visitors.
PSG have managed just one clean sheet from their opening six Ligue 1 matches, but Luis Enrique insisted he was not concerned by his side's defending.
"Football is not being fair to us," Luis Enrique concluded.
"Our opponents are creating very few chances against us, far fewer than last season, and they get there (to set pieces) and they score.
"They scored from a penalty today. We're not perfect and never will be."