Arsenal 1-0 Newcastle United, EPL: Eze Goal Hands Three Points For Wasteful Gunners
Arsenal took advantage of City’s semifinal commitments to move three points clear at the top of the standings with a 1-0 win against Newcastle. Eberechi Eze’s brilliant first half strike helped Mikel Arteta’s team bounce back after defeat to City last week. Arsenal was three points clear of second-placed City having played a game more. The gap could be six points if Arsenal beats Fulham next Saturday before City plays Everton a week on Monday. Defeat for Newcastle was its fifth in a row in all competitions. It has won only three of its last 13 in the league.
1/10
2/10
3/10
4/10
5/10
6/10
7/10
8/10
9/10
10/10
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE