England's Harry Kane applauds to supporters at the end of a World Cup 2026 group K qualifying soccer match between Andorra and England at the RCDE Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
England's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, second left, greet fans with teammates at the end of a World Cup 2026 group K qualifying soccer match between Andorra and England at the RCDE Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
English players greet fans at the end of a World Cup 2026 group K qualifying soccer match between Andorra and England at the RCDE Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Andorra's Max Llovera, left, tries to block a shot from England's Harry Kane, center, during a World Cup 2026 group K qualifying soccer match between Andorra and England at the RCDE Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
England's Noni Madueke kicks the ball during a World Cup 2026 group K qualifying soccer match between Andorra and England at the RCDE Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
England's Harry Kane, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during a World Cup 2026 group K qualifying soccer match between Andorra and England at the RCDE Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
England's Harry Kane, second right, scores the opening goal during a World Cup 2026 group K qualifying soccer match between Andorra and England at the RCDE Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Andorra's Ian Olivera, center, tries to block a shot from England's Morgan Rogers, left, during a World Cup 2026 group K qualifying soccer match between Andorra and England at the RCDE Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Andorra's Christian Garcia, right, tries to block a shot from England's Harry Kane during a World Cup 2026 group K qualifying soccer match between Andorra and England at the RCDE Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
England's Curtis Jones, left, duels for the ball with Andorra's Ian Olivera during a World Cup 2026 group K qualifying soccer match between Andorra and England at the RCDE Stadium in Barcelona, Spain.