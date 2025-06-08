Football

Andorra 0-1 England, WC Qualifiers: Kane Goal Hands Victory For Three Lions

England needed a second-half goal from Harry Kane to secure a 1-0 win over lowly Andorra and maintain a perfect record under Thomas Tuchel after three World Cup qualifiers on Saturday. England was held scoreless by a team ranked 173rd in the world until Kane redirected a pass from Noni Madueke into the top of the net in the 50th minute after the Bayern striker’s initial effort was saved by Álvarez