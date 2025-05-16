Al-Taawoun's Musa Barrow shoots against Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25. | Photo: X/AltaawounFC

Presenting the highlights of the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Matchday 32 fixture between Al-Nassr and Al-Taawoun at the Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh on Friday, 16 May 2025. Third-placed Al-Nassr blew away a golden chance to cut their lead on Al-Hilal, succumbing to a drab 1-1 draw against mid-table Al-Taawoun. After a cagey first half that did not produce any goals, Otavio opened the scoring for the home side in the 51st minute. However, the visitors persisted and responded with a 71st-minute goal from Roger Martinez. Al-Alami, missing Cristiano Ronaldo to a 'flu', tried to get the second goal in the final stage, but Al-Taawoun defence held on to secure a vital away point. Follow the highlights from the NAS vs TWN, SPL 2024-25 match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

16 May 2025, 09:46:33 pm IST Al-Nassr Vs Al-Taawoun, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Live Score: Welcome! This is the beginning of our live coverage of the Al-Nassr vs Al-Taawoun match, which will take place on Friday, 16 May. The match will kick off at 11:30 PM IST at the Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It’s matchday! 💛 pic.twitter.com/NSGRhbgBRg — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) May 16, 2025 To find out when and where to watch the match live in India, read here.

16 May 2025, 09:54:19 pm IST Al-Nassr Vs Al-Taawoun, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Live Score: Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight? This is the big question in everyone's mind, really. Despite Al-Nassr thumping Al-Akhdoud 9-0, Ronaldo was missing from the team. Since then, fans have been asking if the Portuguese superstar will make his comeback against Al-Taawoun. In theory, Ronaldo is available for tonight's game, with no injuries reported. However, in the pre-match training photos released by Al-Nassr, Ronaldo was nowhere to be seen. This, amid uncertainity whether he will extend his contract, which is supposed to run out at the end of this season, means that CR7 may actually not play tonight, or at all this season. Final prep before AlTaawoun 💛 pic.twitter.com/CiHxUUWt3N — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) May 15, 2025

16 May 2025, 10:05:58 pm IST Al-Nassr Vs Al-Taawoun, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Live Score: Injury List Before tonight's starting XIs are released, let's have a look at the players who will miss out on tonight's match due to injury or suspension: Al-Nassr: Abdullah Alkhiabari (unfit, doubtful), Abdulrahman Ghareeb (muscle), Aymeric Laporte (muscle), Cristiano Ronaldo (unfit, doubtful), Mohamed Simakan (unfit, doubtful) Al-Taawoun: Awn Al Slaluli (hamstring), Mailson (knee), Rakan Al-Tulayhi (cruciate ligament)

16 May 2025, 10:20:40 pm IST Al-Nassr Vs Al-Taawoun, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Live Score: Head-To-Head Al-Nassr and Al-Taawoun have faced each other 25 times across all competitions. Al-Nassr Wins: 15

Al-Taawoun Wins: 7

Drawn: 3 Last Five Fixtures: Al-Taawoun 1-1 Al-Nassr (Saudi Pro League, 17 Jan 2025)

Al-Nassr 0-1 Al-Taawoun (King's Cup, 29 October 2024)

Al-Taawoun 0-2 Al-Nassr (Super Cup, 14 Aug 2024)

Al-Taawoun 1-4 Al-Nassr (Saudi Pro League, 30 Dec 2023)

Al-Nassr 0-2 Al-Taawoun (Saudi Pro League, 18 Aug 2023)

16 May 2025, 10:31:39 pm IST Al-Nassr Vs Al-Taawoun, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Live Score: Starting XIs Al-Nassr: Bento Krepski; Nawaf Al-Boushail, Mohammed Al Fatil, Ali Lajami, Sultan Al Ghanam; Abdulmajeed Al Sulaiheem, Marcelo Brozovic; Sadio Mane, Otavio, Ayman Yahya; Jhon Duran 🗒 || Starting lineup,@AlNassrFC vs #AlTaawoun pic.twitter.com/qbaSwmUBuW — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) May 16, 2025 Al-Taawoun: Abdulquddus Atiah; Renne Rivas, Waleed Al-Ahmad, Andre Girotto, Mohammed Mahzari; Aschraf El Mahdioui, Faycal Fajr; Musa Barrow, Abdelhamid Sabiri, Sultan Mandash; Roger Martinez 1️⃣1️⃣ ذئب وقع عليهم اختيار المدير الفني الوطني "محمد العبدلي" لمواجهة "النصر" 📋💛 #ComeOnWolves | #التعاون_النصر pic.twitter.com/OpHcAObNeC — نادي التعاون السعودي (@AltaawounFC) May 16, 2025

16 May 2025, 10:36:19 pm IST Al-Nassr Vs Al-Taawoun, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Live Score: Substitutes Al-Nassr: Raghed Najjar, Majed Qasheesh, Salem Al Najdi, Awad Aman, Ali Al-Hassan, Abdullah Alkhaibari, Angelo Gabriel, Bassam Hazazi, Wesley Al-Taawoun: Abdul Ghamdi, Fahad Al Abdulrazzaq, Fahad Mohammed bin Jumayah, Lucas Chavez, Sultan Al Farhan, Hattan Sultan Bahbri, Ahmed Saleh Buhasayn, Abdulfattah Adam

16 May 2025, 10:52:04 pm IST Al-Nassr Vs Al-Taawoun, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Live Score: Recent Form Al-Nassr: 🟢W 🟢W 🔴L 🔴L 🟢W Al-Taawoun: 🔴L 🔴L 🟢W 🔴L 🔴L

16 May 2025, 11:21:58 pm IST Al-Nassr Vs Al-Taawoun, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Live Score: Warm Up With less than 10 minutes to go until kick-off, the players are warming up on the pitch. The big news is that Ronaldo is not in the Al-Nassr's matchday squad for the second game running, so Sadio Mane will be the key player for the home side. The official reason for Ronaldo's absence, as given by the club, is "fatigue".

16 May 2025, 11:30:55 pm IST Al-Nassr Vs Al-Taawoun, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Live Score: Kick Off The referee blows his whistle, and we are underway at Riyadh. Al-Hilal seem to have their match against Al Fateh in the bag, so Al-Nassr's job of securing continental football just got tougher. However, a Ronaldo-less side kick off. NAS 0-0 TWN (0')

16 May 2025, 11:40:32 pm IST Al-Nassr Vs Al-Taawoun, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Live Score: NAS Swarm TWN Goal After a really uneventful opening six-seven minutes, Al-Nassr are growing into the game, and Mane and Duran hav etried to go forward in the last couple of minutes, which has put the Taawoun defenders and goalkeeper under pressure. Nothing has come of it though, and no shots yet from the home side. Barrow has dropped deep to help out Rivas against Mane's threat. NAS 0-0 TWN (10')

16 May 2025, 11:50:08 pm IST Al-Nassr Vs Al-Taawoun, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Live Score: Al-Dhiyaab Push Back After some mild pressure from the Nassr forwards, Al-Taawoun have grown into the game, and Roger Martinez and Barrow have combined to push forward a number of times. The majority of the posession is still with Al-Nassr though. Still, the match is extremely cagey, with neither side looking to commit numbers forward. This game needs a moment of magic to open up. NAS 0-0 TWN (20')

16 May 2025, 11:53:33 pm IST Al-Nassr Vs Al-Taawoun, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Live Score: Barrow Chance! The first half-decent chance of the game, and it comes from Musa Barrow. The Wolves keep the ball in front of the Al-Nassr penalty, and it comes to the Gambian, who shoots with his right foot from outside the box. It flies towards the top left corner, and could have crept in, but Bento is on full stretch to put it behind. Nothing comes of the resulting corner, but Al-Taawoun look confident. NAS 0-0 TWN (22')

17 May 2025, 12:01:47 am IST Al-Nassr Vs Al-Taawoun, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Live Score: Knights Of Najd Struggling To Break Defence Depsite having the vast majority of the ball, Al-Nassr are struggling to break down Al-Taawoun's defence. Most of the attack is now coming down the left side, but this time, the ball is florated in from the right by Otavio, and Sadio Mane did well to climb over his marker to get his head at the ball, but it is easy pickings for Atiah. We go to a drinks break now. NAS 0-0 TWN (31')

17 May 2025, 12:09:31 am IST Al-Nassr Vs Al-Taawoun, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Live Score: Mane Chance! Wooahh! The best chance of the game so far, and it's all down to Sadio Mane. A carbon copy of his earlier headed chance, and it comes from a floated cross from the right by Al Ghanam. Mane, who found himself unmarked in the box, has to do everything by himself, and the Senegalese has to generate the power. The looping ball beats the keeper but hits the top right bar and goes behind. Really, really unlucky. NAS 0-0 TWN (40')

17 May 2025, 12:18:24 am IST Al-Nassr Vs Al-Taawoun, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Live Score: Half Time Other than a free-kick by Marcelo Brozovic that Duran failed to get his foot on, Al-Nassr did not have any serious efforts on goal, and the visitors have been solid so far. Mahzari got his name taken by the referee for a high-footed challenge on Mane outside the box. Duran has a lashed shot from the free-kick, but it hits the wall and flies back, and the referee signals for half-time. NAS 0-0 TWN (HT)

17 May 2025, 12:33:28 am IST Al-Nassr Vs Al-Taawoun, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Live Score: Second Half Starts The referee blows his whistle, and the second half is underway at the Al-Awwal Park. The match is still goalless, and no serious chances have been created yet other than the one that fell to Mane, hitting the bar. Let's see if that will change in the next 45 minutes. NAS 0-0 TWN (45')

17 May 2025, 12:41:00 am IST Al-Nassr Vs Al-Taawoun, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Live Score: Otavio SCORES! The came out of nowhere, didn't it? It all comes from a great corner routine, with Al-Nassr palying it short. Al Sulaiheem plays the ball into the box, and Otavio goes across the defender and jumps the higest to find the near post, beating Atiah. That's the first league goal of this season for Otavio, and he looks really pleased. Hopefully this will allow the cagey game to kick off. NAS 1-0 TWN (51')

17 May 2025, 12:47:43 am IST Al-Nassr Vs Al-Taawoun, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Live Score: Better From TWN Al-Taawoun have not given up after the goal, and are trying to push forward. It's not easy, with Al-Nassr finding rhythm after Otavio's strike. Martinez did well for the visitors, getting a shot on target, but it's straight at Bento. The game hasn't full opened up though. Martinez, who is the beating heart of Al-Taawoun's act, almost found the net with a stretching first-time volley, but it goes wide off the far post, and no one can get a foot in to poke it past Bento. NAS 1-0 TWN (60')

17 May 2025, 12:51:33 am IST Al-Nassr Vs Al-Taawoun, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Live Score: Duran CHANCE! That's a big chance for Duran. The Colombian is played through, but he takes a touch that takes him away from the goal, and his final shot is not the cleanest, and Atiah makes a good save at his near side to keep Al-Nassr's lead to just one. Al-Ghanam takes a shot from the corner, but it's wide. Mane gets another chance for Al-Nassr, but Atiah makes another top save to keep the Senegalese's shot out, and nothing comes from the corner. Two golden chances for the home side, but no goals. Pioli is angry at the bench. NAS 0-0 TWN (66')

17 May 2025, 12:57:34 am IST Al-Nassr Vs Al-Taawoun, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Live Score: Martinez SCORES! Who else, but Roger Martinez! The Colombian takes his chance, receiving the ball from Mahzari with a fantastic first touch. He adjusts his body and fires it past Bento, finding the bottom left corner. How costly will Duran's miss prove to be for Pioli's team? NAS 1-1 TWN (70')

17 May 2025, 01:01:11 am IST Al-Nassr Vs Al-Taawoun, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Live Score: Substitutions Al-Nassr made an attacking change in the 64th minute: Wesley IN Abdumajeed Al Sulaiheem OUT Al-Taawoun make a triple change after the goal: Farah Mohammed bin Jamayah, Abdulfattah Adam, Ahmed Saleh Buhasayn IN Mohammed Mahzari, Abdelhamid Sabiri, Faycal Fajr OUT NAS 1-1 TWN (72')

17 May 2025, 01:13:39 am IST Al-Nassr Vs Al-Taawoun, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Live Score: TWN Frustrate NAS Attackers Despite Al-Nassr committing numbers forawrd, the Al-Taawoun defence are doing a marvelous job of keeping them quiet, and Duran and Co. are being frustrated at the moment. No clear chance at goal for either team going into the final five minutes of normal time. Al-Nassr had made a double change in the 81st minute: Salem Al Najdi, Angelo Gabriel IN Nawaf Al-Boushail, Ayman Yahya OUT NAS 1-1 TWN (85')

17 May 2025, 01:20:00 am IST Al-Nassr Vs Al-Taawoun, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Live Score: Added Time After a minute-long delay due to an injury to Hatan Bahbri, the game continues, with a mimumum of six minutes of added time to be played. Wesley, who was just booked, pushes forward, but nothing comes from Angelo Gabriel's shot, which is weak and straight at Atiah. NAS 1-1 TWN (90+2')

17 May 2025, 01:30:10 am IST Al-Nassr Vs Al-Taawoun, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Live Score: Match Still Going After a lashed shot over the bar by Bahbri, it looks like that's that for tonight's game. The full-time whistle is delayed as Al Fatil, who was injured some time ago but refused to be substituted out, goes down, and the stretcher is out. NAS 1-1 TWN (90+8')

17 May 2025, 01:31:59 am IST Al-Nassr Vs Al-Taawoun, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 Live Score: Full Time After some nervy VAR checks (plural) for two handballs in the Al-Taawoun box, the visitors somehow defend the draw, and it ends after 14 minutes of added time. Al-Nassr fail to break down Al-Taawoun's defence despite some almost the entire extra time being played in the visitor's half. With this draw, their AFC Champions League hopes are all but gone. NAS 1-1 TWN (FT)