FIFA World Cup 2022: It Was Not A Penalty; Cristiano Ronaldo Used All His Experience To Win It, Says Former Manchester United Teammate Wayne Rooney

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently playing in his fifth World Cup. AP

Speaking during the post-match of the Portugal versus Ghana FIFA World Cup 2022 match, former Manchester United teammate Wayne Rooney and Luis Figo discussed the controversial penalty during Portugal's win against Ghana.



Wayne Rooney raised his doubts about the controversial penalty awarded to Portugal during last night’s game against Ghana. The penalty helped Portugal break the deadlock and, in the process, Ronaldo also became the first player in the history of world football to score goals in each of his 5 editions of the tournament, that he has played. Ronaldo’s former teammate Luis Figo was not convinced either.

During the half-time show, the two legends discussed the penalty. “For me, it did not look like a penalty but it was welcome,” said Figo. “No, I think Cristiano used all his experience as a forward player, in that position and used his experienced to win the penalty and that’s good play, good centre forward play," added Wayne Rooney.

The Portugal striker became the first male player to score at five World Cups with his 65th-minute penalty in a 3-2 win over Ghana on Thursday. With that strike, former Manchester United star has now scored in every World Cup since his first in 2006, when a penalty against Iran started his run of goals in the tournament that’s now up to eight in 18 matches. He has a men’s record 118 international goals.

“This was a beautiful moment,” Ronaldo said. “The world record, the only player to score in five World Cups, makes me very proud.”