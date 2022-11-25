FIFA World Cup 2022: It Was Not A Penalty; Cristiano Ronaldo Used All His Experience To Win It, Says Former Manchester United Teammate Wayne Rooney

Friday, Nov 25, 2022
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
25 Nov | 18:30 pm
qatar
Qatar
senegal
Senegal
25 Nov | 21:30 pm
netherlands
Netherlands
ecuador
Ecuador
26 Nov | 00:30 am
england
England
usa
USA
26 Nov | 15:30 pm
tunisia
Tunisia
australia
Australia
26 Nov | 18:30 pm
poland
Poland
saudi arabia
Saudi Arabia
26 Nov | 21:30 pm
france
France
denmark
Denmark
27 Nov | 00:30 am
argentina
Argentina
mexico
Mexico
27 Nov | 15:30 pm
japan
Japan
costa rica
Costa Rica
27 Nov | 18:30 pm
belgium
Belgium
morocco
Morocco
27 Nov | 21:30 pm
croatia
Croatia
canada
Canada
28 Nov | 00:30 am
spain
Spain
germany
Germany
Full Table
POINTS TABLE
GROUPS >>
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Ecuador 1 1 0 0 2 3
Netherlands 1 1 0 0 2 3
Senegal 1 0 0 1 -2 0
Qatar 1 0 0 1 -2 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
England 1 1 0 0 4 3
USA 1 0 1 0 0 1
Wales 2 0 1 1 -2 1
Iran 2 1 0 1 -2 3
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Saudi Arabia 1 1 0 0 1 3
Mexico 1 0 1 0 0 1
Poland 1 0 1 0 0 1
Argentina 1 0 0 1 -1 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
France 1 1 0 0 3 3
Denmark 1 0 1 0 0 1
Tunisia 1 0 1 0 0 1
Australia 1 0 0 1 -3 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Spain 1 1 0 0 7 3
Japan 1 1 0 0 1 3
Costa Rica 1 0 1 -7 0
Germany 1 0 0 1 -1 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Belgium 1 1 0 0 1 3
Croatia 1 0 1 0 0 1
Morocco 1 0 1 0 0 1
Canada 1 0 0 1 -1 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Brazil 1 1 0 0 2 3
Switzerland 1 1 0 0 1 3
Cameroon 1 0 0 1 -1 0
Serbia 1 0 0 1 -2 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Portugal 1 1 0 0 1 3
South Korea 1 0 1 0 0 1
Uruguay 1 0 1 0 0 1
Ghana 1 0 0 1 -1 0
20 Nov | 21:30 pm
qatar
Qatar
0
qatar
Ecuador
2
21 Nov | 18:30 pm
england
England
6
england
Iran
2
21 Nov | 21:30 pm
senegal
Senegal
0
senegal
Netherlands
2
22 Nov | 00:30 am
usa
USA
1
usa
Wales
1
22 Nov | 15:30 pm
argentina
Argentina
1
argentina
Saudi Arabia
2
22 Nov | 18:30 pm
denmark
Denmark
0
denmark
Tunisia
0
22 Nov | 21:30 pm
mexico
Mexico
0
mexico
Poland
0
23 Nov | 00:30 am
france
France
4
france
Australia
1
23 Nov | 15:30 pm
morocco
Morocco
0
morocco
Croatia
0
23 Nov | 18:30 pm
germany
Germany
1
germany
Japan
2
23 Nov | 21:30 pm
spain
Spain
7
spain
Costa Rica
0
24 Nov | 00:30 am
belgium
Belgium
1
belgium
Canada
0
24 Nov | 15:30 pm
switzerland
Switzerland
1
switzerland
Cameroon
0
24 Nov | 18:30 pm
uruguay
Uruguay
0
uruguay
South Korea
0
24 Nov | 21:30 pm
portugal
Portugal
3
portugal
Ghana
2
25 Nov | 00:30 am
brazil
Brazil
2
brazil
Serbia
0
25 Nov | 15:30 pm
wales
Wales
0
wales
Iran
2

FIFA World Cup 2022: It Was Not A Penalty; Cristiano Ronaldo Used All His Experience To Win It, Says Former Manchester United Teammate Wayne Rooney

Former Manchester United teammate Wayne Rooney spoke on Cristiano Ronaldo's penalty against Ghana in Portugal's 3-2 win over Ghana on Thursday.

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently playing in his fifth World Cup.
Cristiano Ronaldo is currently playing in his fifth World Cup. AP
img
Outlook Web Desk
UPDATED 25 Nov 2022 1:01 pm

Speaking during the post-match of the Portugal versus Ghana FIFA World Cup 2022 match, former Manchester United teammate Wayne Rooney and Luis Figo discussed the controversial penalty during Portugal's win against Ghana. (More Football News)

Wayne Rooney raised his doubts about the controversial penalty awarded to Portugal during last night’s game against Ghana. The penalty helped Portugal break the deadlock and, in the process, Ronaldo also became the first player in the history of world football to score goals in each of his 5 editions of the tournament, that he has played. Ronaldo’s former teammate Luis Figo was not convinced either.

During the half-time show, the two legends discussed the penalty. “For me, it did not look like a penalty but it was welcome,” said Figo. “No, I think Cristiano used all his experience as a forward player, in that position and used his experienced to win the penalty and that’s good play, good centre forward play," added Wayne Rooney.

The Portugal striker became the first male player to score at five World Cups with his 65th-minute penalty in a 3-2 win over Ghana on Thursday. With that strike, former Manchester United star has now scored in every World Cup since his first in 2006, when a penalty against Iran started his run of goals in the tournament that’s now up to eight in 18 matches. He has a men’s record 118 international goals.

“This was a beautiful moment,” Ronaldo said. “The world record, the only player to score in five World Cups, makes me very proud.”

Tags
Sports Fifa Cristiano Ronaldo Wayne Rooney Manchester United Portugal National Football Team Ghana National Football Team FIFA World Cup 2022 Football Portugal
Advertisement

Other top stories

FIFA World Cup 2022: Breel Embolo Strike Enough For Switzerland To Beat Cameroon 1-0

FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar Must Look To Conquer Nerves Before Senegal Tie

FIFA World Cup 2022: Netherlands Vs Ecuador Could See An All-Striker Battle

FIFA World Cup 2022: Alireza Beiranvand's Injury May Force Hossein Hosseini To Step In Against Wales

Live Streaming Of FIFA World Cup 2022: How To Watch England Vs USA, Group B Football Match Live

FIFA World Cup 2022: England Aware Of USA Threat

FIFA World Cup 2022: Belgium Minister Hadja Lahbib Wears 'One Love' Armband

FIFA World Cup 2022: Neymar Remains Silent Publicly Before Brazil's Game Vs Serbia

FIFA World Cup 2022: Canada Have To Wait Longer For Their First WC Win

More FIFA World Cup News
Advertisement

Great moments

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Spotlight On Olivier Giroud,...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Iranian Pro-Government Fans...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Singing Street Marshals Are...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Arab Support Behind Tunisia...