FC Goa Sign Promising Midfielder Ayush Chhetri On Three-year Deal

FC Goa on Friday announced the signing of young Indian midfielder Ayush Chhetri on a three-year deal for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL). (More Football News)

Chhetri first rose to prominence when he was selected to play for I-League side Aizawl FC's U-15 and U-18 teams for the Hero Youth League.

After consistent shows in the youth teams, the 19-year-old Mizoram player made his debut for the senior side of Aizawl FC in the I-League in the 2021-22 season, and netted three goals in 10 appearances for the club.

"FC Goa is one of the best football clubs in the country and I'm happy to join them. Playing in the Indian Super League (ISL) was one of my biggest dreams and I'm thankful to FC Goa for giving me the opportunity," Chhetri said to fcgoa.in after signing his contract.

"Ayush is a signing which is largely focused towards the future planning of the team. He's been a very bright prospect in Indian football for the past few years now and we've always looked at trying to bring him in at the right time," said Ravi Puskur, Director of Football, FC Goa.