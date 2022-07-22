Saturday, Jul 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

FC Goa Sign Promising Midfielder Ayush Chhetri On Three-year Deal

Ayush Chhetri first rose to prominence when he was selected to play for I-League side Aizawl FC's U-15 and U-18 teams.

Ayush Chhetri scored three goals for Aizawl FC in the I-League 2021-22.
Ayush Chhetri scored three goals for Aizawl FC in the I-League 2021-22. Screengrab: Twitter (@FCGoaOfficial)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Jul 2022 11:33 pm

FC Goa on Friday announced the signing of young Indian midfielder Ayush Chhetri on a three-year deal for the upcoming season of the Indian Super League (ISL). (More Football News)

Chhetri first rose to prominence when he was selected to play for I-League side Aizawl FC's U-15 and U-18 teams for the Hero Youth League.

After consistent shows in the youth teams, the 19-year-old Mizoram player made his debut for the senior side of Aizawl FC in the I-League in the 2021-22 season, and netted three goals in 10 appearances for the club.

Related stories

Bengaluru FC Sign Australian Defender Aleksandar Jovanovic

Paul Pogba’s Elder Brother, Florentin, Joins Indian Super League Side ATK Mohun Bagan For Two Years

ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC Beat Kerala Blasters On Penalty Shoot-out To Win Maiden Title

"FC Goa is one of the best football clubs in the country and I'm happy to join them. Playing in the Indian Super League (ISL) was one of my biggest dreams and I'm thankful to FC Goa for giving me the opportunity," Chhetri said to fcgoa.in after signing his contract.

"Ayush is a signing which is largely focused towards the future planning of the team. He's been a very bright prospect in Indian football for the past few years now and we've always looked at trying to bring him in at the right time," said Ravi Puskur, Director of Football, FC Goa.

Tags

Sports Football FC Goa Ayush Chhetri Indian Super League ISL I-League Hero Youth League Indian Football Football Transfer Aizawl FC Ravi Puskur
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read