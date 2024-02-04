Sports

Epic Off-Road Showdown: Toprak Takes On Ayhancan In Epic Dark Canyon Showdown Toprak Razgatlıoğlu, the 2021 FIM World Superbike Champion, and Ayhancan Güven, a DTM racing series competitor, have swapped their circuit machinery for an off-road challenge in Türkiye’s Kemaliye district within the enigmatic Dark Canyon. Renowned as one of the planet's deepest canyons, it is a preferred course for motorcyclists and car enthusiasts from all over the world. Listed in UNESCO's Tentative List of World Heritage Sites in 2021, the Dark Canyon stands out as one of the world's most captivating and formidable routes with 38 hand-made tunnels, notorious within the motorsports community for its daunting challenges. The canyon is approximately 25 kilometres long, plunges over a kilometre deep, and has a base that tapers to 10-15 metres, with steep slopes that create a fascinating and challenging landscape. Venturing off the beaten track for the first time, the duo challenged each other to push their limits in an adrenaline-fuelled pursuit. The two track racers ventured out of their comfort zone and tried their hands at off-road racing for the first time ever. Meanwhile, Ayhancan Güven, who achieved the prestigious Platinum license coveted by top riders worldwide this year, engaged in the showdown with a Skoda Fabia Rally2 car, marking his career debut with this vehicle. “There were a lot of challenges throughout the canyon, and the tunnels were quite difficult to pass through. It was the first time I drove this car, and the steering set was completely different from the one I normally drive. It was a challenging experience, but I had a lot of fun.”