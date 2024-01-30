Divya Deshmukh Sexism Row: 5 Instances In Sports That Involved Sexist Remarks

Keys -"Somebody better get down there and explain offside to her Massey.”

“Yeah, I know. Can you believe that? Female linesman. Forget what I said - they probably don’t know the offside rule," Gray added.

"Course they don't," said Keys.

Gray replied: “Why is there a female linesman? Somebody’s f*cked up big.”

Both Sky Sports and the FA condemned the comments, that led to Keys leaving his role and Gray being sacked.