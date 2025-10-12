Sports

Delhi Half Marathon 2025: Kenyans Rule Roost; Abhishek Pal, Seema Fastest Among Indians

Alex Matata and Lilian Kasait Rengeruk, both from Kenya, stamped their class on the capital's streets, zooming to victory in the men's and women's elite races respectively at the Delhi Half Marathon in New Delhi on Sunday (October 12, 2025). It was only the second time in the event's history that Kenyan runners won both the men's and women's titles in the same edition. Matata, who had finished runner-up at the Delhi Half Marathon last year, crossed the line in 59:50 seconds, while Rengeruk triumphed in the women's field with a time of 1:07:20 seconds. Both winners pocketed USD 27,000 each for their efforts. Abhishek Pal and Seema were the fastest Indian finishers, clocking 1:04:17 and 1:11:23 seconds respectively as the country's top middle- and long-distance athlete Gulveer Singh pulled out due to a back injury he sustained on Thursday.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Delhi Half Marathon 2025 photos_Alex Matata, Boyelign Teshager, James Kipkogei
Delhi Half Marathon 2025 | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Kenya’s Alex Matata, center, Ethiopia's Boyelign Teshager, right, and the former's compatriot James Kipkogei after finishing first, second and third respectively in the men’s elite overall category race at the ‘Delhi Half Marathon’, in New Delhi.

2/11
Delhi Half Marathon 2025 photos_Carl Lewis, Abhishek Pal, Kiran Matre
Delhi Half Marathon 2025 | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Delhi Lt. Governor VK Saxena, right, and USA's former track and field athlete Carl Lewis, left, with participants Abhishek Pal, center, Kiran Matre, second right, and Kartik Karkera after finishing first, second and third respectively in the men’s elite Indian category race at the ‘Delhi Half Marathon’, in New Delhi.

3/11
Delhi Half Marathon 2025 photos_Rekha Gupta, Ashish Sood, Seema, Carl Lewis
Delhi Half Marathon 2025 | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, minister Ashish Sood, USA's former track and field athlete Carl Lewis and others with gold medalist Seema, silver medalist Ujala and bronze medalist Sanjivani Jadhav during the presentation ceremony of the women’s elite Indian category race during the ‘Delhi Half Marathon’, in New Delhi.

4/11
Delhi Half Marathon 2025 photos_Lilian Kasait Rengeruk, Melal Siyoum Biratu, Mulat Tekle
Delhi Half Marathon 2025 | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Gold medalist Kenya’s Lilian Kasait Rengeruk, center, silver medalist Ethiopia's Melal Siyoum Biratu and compatriot Mulat Tekle, winners of the women’s elite overall race, during the presentation ceremony at the ‘Delhi Half Marathon’, in New Delhi.

5/11
Delhi Half Marathon 2025 photos_Alex Matata, James Kipkogei
Delhi Half Marathon 2025 | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali

Kenya's Alex Matata, front, and his compatriot James Kipkogei with others run past the India Gate as they take part in the ‘Delhi Half Marathon’, at the India Gate, in New Delhi.

6/11
Delhi Half Marathon 2025 photos_Ethiopias Boyelign Teshager
Delhi Half Marathon 2025 | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Ethiopia's Boyelign Teshager finishes second in the men's elite race at the ‘Delhi Half Marathon’, in New Delhi.

7/11
Delhi Half Marathon 2025 photos
Delhi Half Marathon 2025 | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

People take part in the ‘Delhi Half Marathon’, in New Delhi.

8/11
Delhi Half Marathon 2025 photos_awaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium
Delhi Half Marathon 2025 | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

People take part in the ‘Delhi Half Marathon’, at the Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium, in New Delhi.

9/11
Delhi Half Marathon 2025 photos_JLN Stadium, in New Delhi
Delhi Half Marathon 2025 | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

People take part in the ‘Delhi Half Marathon’, at the Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium, in New Delhi.

10/11
Delhi Half Marathon 2025 photos_Differently-abled persons
Delhi Half Marathon 2025 | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Differently-abled persons and others take part in the ‘Delhi Half Marathon’, in New Delhi.

11/11
Delhi Half Marathon 2025 photos_Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta
Delhi Half Marathon 2025 | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurates the ‘Delhi Half Marathon’, at the Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium, in New Delhi. Delhi Minister Ashish Sood is also seen.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Australia Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: AUS-W Win By 3 Wickets, Complete Highest Chase Ever

  2. Nepal Vs UAE Match Report, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: NEP Hold Their Nerve, Win By 1 Run

  3. IND-W Vs AUS-W, ICC Women's ODI World Cup: India March To Record 330-Run Total In Vizag - Check Stats

  4. IND Vs WI, 2nd Test: Jayden Seales Fined, Handed Demerit Point For Code Of Conduct Breach

  5. India Vs Australia, ICC Women's World Cup: Smriti Mandhana Becomes Fastest, Youngest To Score 5,000 ODI Runs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

  2. Valentin Vacherot Vs Arthur Rinderknech, Shanghai Masters 2025 Final: Underdog Beats Cousin In Stunning Comeback Win

  3. Shanghai Masters: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Daniil Medvedev, Sets Up Final With Cousin Vacherot

  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Valentin Vacherot, Shanghai Masters: Qualifier Stuns Serbian To Enter Final

  5. Wuhan Open 2025: Jessica Pegula Fights Back Against Aryna Sabalenka To Reach Final

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. As Sangh Turned 100, Has Modi-Shah Turned The RSS Into Their Errand Boy?

  2. 'When All Indians are Hindus': RSS's 100-yr-old Paradox Revisited

  3. Why Tamil Nadu’s Self-Respect Legacy Continues to Checkmate the Rise of Hindutva Politics

  4. The Delhi High Court Ban On Sci-Hub Forces Us To Ask: Whose Labour, Who Profits?

  5. The Deep State | Christophe Jaffrelot Interview

Entertainment News

  1. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  2. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  3. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  4. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  5. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Hamas Announces Release Of Israeli Hostages Ahead Of Trump-Led Peace Summit In Egypt

  2. Afghan Taliban Confirm Retaliatory Border Attacks On Pakistan

  3. Israel Pulls Back Troops As Gaza Ceasefire Takes Effect

  4. Three Qatari Diplomats Killed In Car Crash Near Sharm El-Sheikh

  5. Pakistan Airstrikes Rock Kabul Amid Rising Tensions And Taliban Minister’s India Visit

Latest Stories

  1. Renowned Punjabi Folk Singer Gurmeet Maan Passes Away

  2. Bengaluru Weekend Weather Alert: Unsettled with Heavy Rain and Moderate Air Quality

  3. ED Arrests Reliance Power CFO Over Rs 68.2 Crore Fake Bank Guarantee

  4. BSEB Releases Provisional Bihar DElEd 2025 Answer Key: Download, Objection Process & Score Calculation

  5. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  6. India Vs West Indies Cricket Highlights, 2nd Test, Day 2: Gill, Jadeja Put IND In Driver's Seat | WI 140/4 (43)

  7. Amitabh Bachchan At 83 | The Tireless And Peerless Titan

  8. Guru Of Exclusion: Golwalkwar's Gospel Of Communal Politics