Delhi Half Marathon 2025: Kenyans Rule Roost; Abhishek Pal, Seema Fastest Among Indians

Kenya’s Alex Matata, center, Ethiopia's Boyelign Teshager, right, and the former's compatriot James Kipkogei after finishing first, second and third respectively in the men’s elite overall category race at the ‘Delhi Half Marathon’, in New Delhi.
Delhi Lt. Governor VK Saxena, right, and USA's former track and field athlete Carl Lewis, left, with participants Abhishek Pal, center, Kiran Matre, second right, and Kartik Karkera after finishing first, second and third respectively in the men’s elite Indian category race at the ‘Delhi Half Marathon’, in New Delhi.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, minister Ashish Sood, USA's former track and field athlete Carl Lewis and others with gold medalist Seema, silver medalist Ujala and bronze medalist Sanjivani Jadhav during the presentation ceremony of the women’s elite Indian category race during the ‘Delhi Half Marathon’, in New Delhi.
Gold medalist Kenya’s Lilian Kasait Rengeruk, center, silver medalist Ethiopia's Melal Siyoum Biratu and compatriot Mulat Tekle, winners of the women’s elite overall race, during the presentation ceremony at the ‘Delhi Half Marathon’, in New Delhi.
Kenya's Alex Matata, front, and his compatriot James Kipkogei with others run past the India Gate as they take part in the ‘Delhi Half Marathon’, at the India Gate, in New Delhi.
Ethiopia's Boyelign Teshager finishes second in the men's elite race at the ‘Delhi Half Marathon’, in New Delhi.
People take part in the ‘Delhi Half Marathon’, in New Delhi.
People take part in the ‘Delhi Half Marathon’, at the Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium, in New Delhi.
People take part in the ‘Delhi Half Marathon’, at the Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium, in New Delhi.
Differently-abled persons and others take part in the ‘Delhi Half Marathon’, in New Delhi.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurates the ‘Delhi Half Marathon’, at the Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium, in New Delhi. Delhi Minister Ashish Sood is also seen.