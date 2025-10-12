Sports

Delhi Half Marathon 2025: Kenyans Rule Roost; Abhishek Pal, Seema Fastest Among Indians

Alex Matata and Lilian Kasait Rengeruk, both from Kenya, stamped their class on the capital's streets, zooming to victory in the men's and women's elite races respectively at the Delhi Half Marathon in New Delhi on Sunday (October 12, 2025). It was only the second time in the event's history that Kenyan runners won both the men's and women's titles in the same edition. Matata, who had finished runner-up at the Delhi Half Marathon last year, crossed the line in 59:50 seconds, while Rengeruk triumphed in the women's field with a time of 1:07:20 seconds. Both winners pocketed USD 27,000 each for their efforts. Abhishek Pal and Seema were the fastest Indian finishers, clocking 1:04:17 and 1:11:23 seconds respectively as the country's top middle- and long-distance athlete Gulveer Singh pulled out due to a back injury he sustained on Thursday.