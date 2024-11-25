Sports

Davis Cup Finals: Sinner, ITA Win Back-To-Back Titles

Italy went nearly a quarter-century without winning the Davis Cup. Then along came Jannik Sinner, and now the country is celebrating its second consecutive title. The No. 1-ranked Sinner clinched the championship in the annual team event and capped his breakthrough season by beating Tallon Griekspoor 7-6 (2), 6-2 on Sunday for a 2-0 win over the Netherlands in the final of the Davis Cup. Matteo Berrettini put Italy ahead with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Botic van de Zandschulp — the last man to beat Rafael Nadal — in the opening singles match on an indoor hard court at the Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena in southern Spain. The Italians, backed by a loud contingent of singing fans playing drums and armed with megaphones in the crowd of 9,200, became the first team to win the Davis Cup twice in a row since the Czech Republic in 2012 and 2013.

Italy's Jannik Sinner, center, holds the Davis Cup trophy by teammates after the final between Netherlands and Italy at the Martin Carpena Sports Hall in Malaga, southern Spain, as Italy wins its second consecutive Davis Cup title.

Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates with teammates after defeating Netherlands' Tallon Griekspoor during the Davis Cup final tennis match between Netherlands and Italy at the Martin Carpena Sports Hall in Malaga, southern Spain.

Italy's Jannik Sinner, left, hugs Netherlands' Tallon Griekspoor after their Davis Cup final tennis match between Netherlands and Italy at the Martin Carpena Sports Hall in Malaga, southern Spain.

Netherlands' Tallon Griekspoor reacts as he plays Italy's Jannik Sinner during the Davis Cup final tennis match between Netherlands and Italy at the Martin Carpena Sports Hall in Malaga, southern Spain.

Dutch tennis fans gesture while Netherlands' Tallon Griekspoor plays Italy's Jannik Sinner during the Davis Cup final tennis match between Netherlands and Italy at the Martin Carpena Sports Hall in Malaga, southern Spain.

Italy's Jannik Sinner stretches to return the balll to Netherlands' Tallon Griekspoor during the Davis Cup final tennis match between Netherlands and Italy at the Martin Carpena Sports Hall in Malaga, southern Spain.

Supporters of Italy's Jannik Sinner play the drums as he plays Netherlands' Tallon Griekspoor during the Davis Cup final tennis match between Netherlands and Italy at the Martin Carpena Sports Hall in Malaga, southern Spain.

Netherlands' Tallon Griekspoor backhands to Italy's Jannik Sinner during the Davis Cup final tennis match between Netherlands and Italy at the Martin Carpena Sports Hall in Malaga, southern Spain.

Italy's Jannik Sinner returns the balll to Netherlands' Tallon Griekspoor during the Davis Cup final tennis match between Netherlands and Italy at the Martin Carpena Sports Hall in Malaga, southern Spain.

