Previous Head-to-heads between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz

Nevertheless, this isn't the first time that Delhi Capitals and UP warriorz have locked horns. In the inaugural season of the Women's Premier League, the teams played against each other twice, and both times, DC emerged victorious. No doubt, UP has no favour when the stats come into play against Delhi. However, it is cricket, where a single play can change the outcome.

While Lanning has Shafali Verma to dismantle bowling attacks, then, Healy has Sophie Ecclestone, the world's top-ranked T20I bowler at just 20 years old.

If Delhi boasts the batting maestro Meg Lanning, then UP has Deepti Sharma, known for her impressive economy rate of 6.07 in T20Is and her ability to take wickets at crucial intervals. The upcoming match promises to be packed with exhilarating action. Below is where you can watch it live.