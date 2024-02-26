The battle between the wounded ones is always the most fierce one, they say. And, here it comes, the UP Warriorz facing off against the Delhi Capitals on February 26, Monday after losing their first Women's Premier League 2024 match at the hands of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians, respectively. (Full Coverage| Schedule and Points Table)
Undoubtedly, Delhi Capitals led by Meg Lanning had everything to make them win the WPL 2024 opening match against Mumbai Indians, except luck. The luck favoured the defending champions and Sajeevan Sajana's last-ball six turned the tide of the game. MI won the first match by 4 wickets with 0 balls left, and the runners-up of last year Delhi Capitals, lost it, to seek vengeance, once again.
Meanwhile, the UP Warriorz, despite giving it all, faced the same destination as their upcoming rival. They were beaten by RCB by 2 runs, thanks to Asha Shobhana's 5 wicket haul. Last year, the Warriorz made it to the eliminator round but lost to the unbeaten, Harmanpreet Kaur's team by 72 runs. Since then, Alyssa Healy's team has struggled to find sunshine.
Nevertheless, this isn't the first time that Delhi Capitals and UP warriorz have locked horns. In the inaugural season of the Women's Premier League, the teams played against each other twice, and both times, DC emerged victorious. No doubt, UP has no favour when the stats come into play against Delhi. However, it is cricket, where a single play can change the outcome.
While Lanning has Shafali Verma to dismantle bowling attacks, then, Healy has Sophie Ecclestone, the world's top-ranked T20I bowler at just 20 years old.
If Delhi boasts the batting maestro Meg Lanning, then UP has Deepti Sharma, known for her impressive economy rate of 6.07 in T20Is and her ability to take wickets at crucial intervals. The upcoming match promises to be packed with exhilarating action. Below is where you can watch it live.
When is the Delhi Capitals Vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2024 match?
The first clash between Delhi Capitals and UP warriorz will kick off on February 26, Monday at 7:30 pm IST at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Where to watch Delhi Capitals Vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2024 match?
In India, Delhi Capitals Vs UP Warriorz WPL 2024 match will be telecasted on Sports 18 HD/SD channels.
The Women's Premier League 2024 matches can be live-streamed on Jio Cinema in multiple languages in India.
In Australia, the Women's Premier League 2024 matches will be available on Fox Sports, Fox Cricket HD and Foxtel Go.
In the UK, the Women's Premier League 2024 matches will be available on Sky Sports Cricket, and Sky Go.
ALSO READ: DC Vs UPW, WPL 2024: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For
Delhi Capitals Vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2024 Squads:
Delhi Capitals Women:
Alice Capsey, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Marizanne Kapp, Meg Lanning, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Titas Sadhu, Annabel Sutherland, Aparna Mondal (wk), Ashwani Kumari.
UP Warriorz Women:
Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Chamari Athapaththu, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, S. Yashasri, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia Mcgrath, Dani Wyatt, Vrinda Dinesh, Poonam Khemnar, Saima Thakor, Gouher Sultana.