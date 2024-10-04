Cricket

United States Vs United Arab Emirates Live Score, Namibia T20I Tri-Series: UAE Choose To Bat - Check Playing XIs

United States Vs United Arab Emirates Live Score: Check out the detailed scorecard of the USA vs UAE, match 5 and follow the ball-by-ball commentary right here

uae-vs-usa-icc-world-cup-league-2
Unites Arab Emirates Cricket Team. Photo: X | Emirates Cricket Official
info_icon

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Match 5 of the Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2024 between the United States and the United Arab Emirates. Both teams are facing off to decide the potential winner of this exciting series taking place in Namibia. USA and UAE are currently tied at four points, each with two wins. However, the United States have an extra game in hand, making this UAE's final match of the series. A win in this clash will take one of them to six points, which could be enough to secure victory. Stay tuned for ball-by-ball commentary and live updates right here. (Streaming | More Cricket News)

Toss Update

UAE won the toss and decided to bat first.

Playing XIs

UAE: Muhammad Waseem (c), Aryansh Sharma (wk), Vishnu Sukumaran, Rahul Chopra, Asif Khan, Syed Haider, Basil Hameed, Ali Naseer, Aayan Khan, Junaid Siddique and Muhammad Jawadullah.

USA: Saiteja Mukkamalla, Andries Gous (wk), Nitish Kumar, Milind Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Utkarsh Srivastava, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh (c), Abhishek Paradkar, Nosthush Kenjige and Juanoy Drysdale.

Squads:

United States Squad: Smit Patel, Andries Gous, Monank Patel(w/c), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Milind Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Yasir Mohammad, Nitish Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Abhishek Paradkar, Utkarsh Srivastava, Ayan Desai, Juanoy Drysdale

United Arab Emirates Squad: Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Waseem(c), Asif Khan, Basil Hameed, Vishnu Sukumaran, Rahul Chopra, Syed Haider Shah(w), Ali Naseer, Aayan Afzal Khan, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah, Omid Rahman, Aryansh Sharma, Muhammad Farooq, Rahul Bhatia

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. South Africa Vs West Indies Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Tazmin Brits, Laura Wolvaardt Off To Flying Start; RSA-W - 60/0 (9 Overs)
  2. United States Vs United Arab Emirates Live Score, Namibia T20I Tri-Series: UAE Choose To Bat - Check Playing XIs
  3. Ireland Vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd ODI: IRE Aim for Redemption Against RSA - Check Toss Update & Playing XIs
  4. South Africa Vs West Indies Toss Update, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: RSA-W Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  5. Poonam Yadav's Unplayable Wrong'un To Ellyse Perry Is Greatest Moment Of Women's T20 WC - Watch
Football News
  1. Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne To Skip UEFA Nations League Fixtures To Manage Workload
  2. UEFA Nations League: No More 'Copy And Paste' England Squads, Says Boss Lee Carsley
  3. MBSG Vs MSC Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match
  4. FIFA Implements Interim Transfer Rules To Facilitate Player Moves For Upcoming Club World Cup
  5. Jamshedpur FC Vs East Bengal FC Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match
Tennis News
  1. China Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Stunned By Karolina Muchova In Beijing Quarter-Finals
  2. Stan Wawrinka Reflects On 'Tough Year' After Reaching ATP 1000 Hard-court Milestone
  3. Coco Gauff Rallies Back Against Yuliia Starodubtseva To Reach China Open Semi-Final
  4. From Facing Jannik Sinner To Claiming Padel Medal: Aryan Goveas Courting Glory
  5. China Open: Alcaraz Lauds 'Beast' Sinner After Winning Beijing Classic
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Germany: Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jaishankar To Visit Pak This Month, MEA Slams Country's 'Warm Welcome' For Zakir Naik
  2. Why Did Maharashtra DY Speaker Jump Into Safety Net At Mantralaya? | Brief History Of Quota Movement
  3. Dogra CM, NC's Options: Rumours Rule Valley Post Polls
  4. Arvind Kejriwal vacates CM Residence, Moves To AAP MP's Lutyens' Delhi Bungalow
  5. Jamaat-e-Islami: 'A Riddle Wrapped In A Mystery Inside An Enigma'
Entertainment News
  1. Manvat Murders Review: Ashish Bende’s Police Procedural is Too Sedate to Grip
  2. Kashmir’s Timeless Hamlet
  3. Kashmir Chronicles: A Cinema In The Offing
  4. Joker: Folie à Deux Review: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Can’t Rescue a Flubbed-Experiment Sequel
  5. In The Shadows Of The Stars: A Photo Exhibition On Women Muqaish Artisans Of Lucknow
US News
  1. Who Are Padmini Pillai And Nalini Tata, The Indian Americans Selected As White House Fellows?
  2. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  3. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  4. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  5. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
World News
  1. Who Are Padmini Pillai And Nalini Tata, The Indian Americans Selected As White House Fellows?
  2. Hurricane Helene Kills Over 200
  3. Vietnam: 20 Zoo Tigers Die After Contracting Bird Flu
  4. In Rare Sermon Amid Tensions With Israel, Iran's Khamenei Says 'Muslim Nations Have Common Enemy'
  5. Middle East: Biden Discusses Attacks On Iran; Nasrallah’s Funeral Today, Israeli Strike Targets His Successor
Latest Stories
  1. UK To Return Chagos Island To Mauritius After 200 Yrs Of Occupation | Dispute, US Influence Decoded
  2. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 4, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  3. Middle East: Biden Discusses Attacks On Iran; Nasrallah’s Funeral Today, Israeli Strike Targets His Successor
  4. Who Is Anirudh Chaudhry? The Ex-BCCI Treasurer Contesting Haryana Elections And Backed By Virender Sehwag
  5. Agra: Woman Dies Of Heart Attack After Fraudsters' Call Regarding Her Daughter's 'Sex Scandal'
  6. Delhi: Doctor Shot Dead At Hospital, Accused Teen Says 'Kar Diya Murder' On Social Media
  7. West Bengal: BJP's Arjun Singh Claims Mob Hurled Bomb, Fired At His Office-Residence, Blames TMC
  8. Jammu And Kashmir Polls: What Was The Result Of 2014 J&K Assembly Elections