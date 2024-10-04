United States Vs United Arab Emirates Live Score, Namibia T20I Tri-Series: UAE Choose To Bat - Check Playing XIs

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Match 5 of the Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2024 between the United States and the United Arab Emirates. Both teams are facing off to decide the potential winner of this exciting series taking place in Namibia. USA and UAE are currently tied at four points, each with two wins. However, the United States have an extra game in hand, making this UAE's final match of the series. A win in this clash will take one of them to six points, which could be enough to secure victory. Stay tuned for ball-by-ball commentary and live updates right here. (Streaming | More Cricket News)