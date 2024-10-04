United States Vs United Arab Emirates Live Score, Namibia T20I Tri-Series: UAE Choose To Bat - Check Playing XIs

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Match 5 of the Namibia T20I Tri-Series 2024 between the United States and the United Arab Emirates. Both teams are facing off to decide the potential winner of this exciting series taking place in Namibia. USA and UAE are currently tied at four points, each with two wins. However, the United States have an extra game in hand, making this UAE's final match of the series. A win in this clash will take one of them to six points, which could be enough to secure victory. Stay tuned for ball-by-ball commentary and live updates right here. (Streaming | More Cricket News)
Toss Update
UAE won the toss and decided to bat first.
Playing XIs
UAE: Muhammad Waseem (c), Aryansh Sharma (wk), Vishnu Sukumaran, Rahul Chopra, Asif Khan, Syed Haider, Basil Hameed, Ali Naseer, Aayan Khan, Junaid Siddique and Muhammad Jawadullah.
USA: Saiteja Mukkamalla, Andries Gous (wk), Nitish Kumar, Milind Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Utkarsh Srivastava, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh (c), Abhishek Paradkar, Nosthush Kenjige and Juanoy Drysdale.
Squads:
United States Squad: Smit Patel, Andries Gous, Monank Patel(w/c), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Milind Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Yasir Mohammad, Nitish Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Abhishek Paradkar, Utkarsh Srivastava, Ayan Desai, Juanoy Drysdale
United Arab Emirates Squad: Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Waseem(c), Asif Khan, Basil Hameed, Vishnu Sukumaran, Rahul Chopra, Syed Haider Shah(w), Ali Naseer, Aayan Afzal Khan, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah, Omid Rahman, Aryansh Sharma, Muhammad Farooq, Rahul Bhatia