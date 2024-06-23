Cricket

United States Vs England Toss Update, T20 World Cup Super 8: ENG To Bowl Against USA - Check Playing XIs

United States Vs England Toss Update: Jos Buttler and Co. need a massive win to remain alive in the semifinal race. Check Playing XIs here

Jofra, Jos and Curran for England. AP Photo
England's captain Jos Buttler, centre, celebrates with Jofra Archer, left, and Sam Curran after winning an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match against Namibia at Siv Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda. AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan
info_icon

England win the toss and decide to bowl first against United States in 49th match of the ongoing Super 8 T20 World Cup 2024 at the Kensington Oval in Barbados, on Sunday, June 23. (Match Blog|Cricket News)

Defending champions England were dealt a blow on Friday, losing their second Super 8 match to South Africa. This setback has cast some doubt on their qualification for the semi-finals. However, all is not lost! A victory in their final group stage encounter will keep them in the hunt for the semi's spot.

On the other hand, the debutants, United States, who showcased a remarkable performance in the group stage, have struggled to find their winning form in the Super 8s. In their first match against South Africa, Aaron Jones and his team fell short by 18 runs in their chase. In their other game against West Indies, the team was dismissed for a mere 128 runs.

Squads

United States: Steven Taylor, Andries Gous (wk), Nitish Kumar, Aaron Jones (c), Corey Anderson, Milind Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shayan Jahangir, Jasdeep Singh, Monank Patel, Nisarg Patel

England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Harry Brook, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Tom Hartley

Check Playing XIs

United States: Steven Taylor, Andries Gous(w), Nitish Kumar, Aaron Jones(c), Corey Anderson, Milind Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar

England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w/c), Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley

