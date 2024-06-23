England win the toss and decide to bowl first against United States in 49th match of the ongoing Super 8 T20 World Cup 2024 at the Kensington Oval in Barbados, on Sunday, June 23. (Match Blog|Cricket News)
Defending champions England were dealt a blow on Friday, losing their second Super 8 match to South Africa. This setback has cast some doubt on their qualification for the semi-finals. However, all is not lost! A victory in their final group stage encounter will keep them in the hunt for the semi's spot.
On the other hand, the debutants, United States, who showcased a remarkable performance in the group stage, have struggled to find their winning form in the Super 8s. In their first match against South Africa, Aaron Jones and his team fell short by 18 runs in their chase. In their other game against West Indies, the team was dismissed for a mere 128 runs.
Squads
United States: Steven Taylor, Andries Gous (wk), Nitish Kumar, Aaron Jones (c), Corey Anderson, Milind Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shayan Jahangir, Jasdeep Singh, Monank Patel, Nisarg Patel
England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Harry Brook, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Tom Hartley
Check Playing XIs
United States: Steven Taylor, Andries Gous(w), Nitish Kumar, Aaron Jones(c), Corey Anderson, Milind Kumar, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar
England: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w/c), Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley