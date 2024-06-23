England's captain Jos Buttler, centre, celebrates with Jofra Archer, left, and Sam Curran after winning an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match against Namibia at Siv Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda. AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan

England's captain Jos Buttler, centre, celebrates with Jofra Archer, left, and Sam Curran after winning an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match against Namibia at Siv Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda. AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan