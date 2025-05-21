United Arab Emirates Vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I Highlights: UAE Beat BAN By Seven Wickets To Win Series 2-1

UAE Vs BAN, 3rd T20I Highlights: Follow the Highlights of the United Arab Emirates Vs Bangladesh series finale, right here

Glimpse from the United Arab Emirates Vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I match. X | UAE Cricket
Follow the highlights of the third and final T20I match of the Bangladesh Tour of the United Arab Emirates 2025, held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE on Wednesday, 21 May 2025. UAE sealed a stunning 2-1 series win over Bangladesh with a dominant 7-wicket victory in the final T20I. After losing the first game, they bounced back by chasing over 200 in the second match and followed it up with another composed chase. Alishan Sharafu and Asif Khan’s vital partnership steadied the innings after an early blow, while Haider Ali’s brilliant spell of 3 for 7 in 4 overs set up the win.
UAE Vs BAN, 3rd T20I Highlights: Full Squads

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das(c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali(w), Shamim Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Tanvir Islam, Nahid Rana, Parvez Hossain Emon, Hasan Mahmud, Mahedi Hasan, Soumya Sarkar

United Arab Emirates: Muhammad Zohaib, Muhammad Waseem(c), Rahul Chopra, Asif Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Saghir Khan, Aryansh Sharma(w), Dhruv Parashar, Haider Ali, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Zuhaib, Simranjeet Singh, Ethan DSouza, Sanchit Sharma

UAE Vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I Highlights: Where To Watch 

The third T20I between UAE and Bangladesh will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

UAE Vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I Highlights: Sharjah Thrill Begins!

Tanzid Hasan is looking positive from the get-go! After a quiet first delivery, he danced down the track to smack a full ball over point for a boundary--Bangladesh are up and running.

Parvez Hossain Emon is yet to face a ball, but all eyes will be on this opening pair to set the tone.

It's 4/0 after 0.5 overs.

BAN: 4/0 (0.5)

UAE Vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I Highlights: TROUBLE! 

What a turnaround in Sharjah! Just when it looked like Bangladesh were settling in--thanks to some power hitting from Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das--UAE hit back hard. Three wickets have fallen in a span of 10 deliveries, completely halting the Tigers' momentum.

Parvez Hossain Emon, the centurion from the first T20I, departed for a golden duck trying to go big off his very first ball. Then came a double-blow from debutant Haider Ali--first removing Litton Das with a clever delivery that skidded on, then trapping Towhid Hridoy LBW right after.

BAN: 31/3 (4)

UAE Vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I Highlights: Still Struggling!

After Tanzid Hasan's blazing 40 off just 18 balls, things have quickly gone downhill. Bowled by a beauty from Akif Raja -- the middle order has completely crumbled. From 57/4, they’re now struggling at 65/5 in 9.1 overs.

UAE's Haider Ali has bowled a stunning spell of 3 for 4 in 3 overs.

BAN: 65/5 (9.1)

UAE Vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I Highlights: BAN Need To Accelerate

Every run will count here! Bangladesh are battling on at 82/7 after 13.3 overs. Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Jaker Ali are trying to hold things together with an 11-run partnership so far.

UAE Vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I Highlights: Jaker Ali's fighting knock ends

Jaker Ali could have carried Bangladesh to a respectable total, but he perished after a brave 41 off 34 balls. Trying to go big once again, he mistimed one off Saghir Khan and was caught at deep backward point by Muhammad Zuhaib.

Bangladesh are now 128/9 in 18.3 overs with Shoriful joining Hasan Mahmud (10 off 10) at the crease.

Only one wicket left and 9 balls to go.

BAN: 128/9 (18.3)

UAE Vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I Highlights: Innings Break!

Bangladesh finish on 162 for 9 after a gritty lower-order fightback! Despite being 71/7 at one stage, the tail wagged with Jaker Ali’s resilient 41 off 34 and Hasan Mahmud’s quickfire 26 off 15, pushing Bangladesh past 160.

BAN: 162/9 (20)

UAE Vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I Highlights: How's The Chase?

Now the chase is on -- UAE need 154 runs to win at a required run rate of just over 8 per over.

Muhammad Waseem and Muhammad Zohaib start confidently with 9 runs off the first over from Mahedi Hasan.

UAE Vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I Highlights: What Now?

UAE are 90/3 after 12 overs, needing 73 runs from 48 balls to chase down Bangladesh’s 162.

Alishan Sharafu (32) is steady at the crease while Asif Khan (3) gets set. And, UAE need a big partnership to stay alive in this series decider.

UAE: 90/3 (12)

UAE Vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I Highlights: Asif Khan keeps UAE In Hunt!

After smashing Hasan Mahmud for a towering six in the 18th over, Asif Khan and Alishan Sharafu continue to guide the chase smartly. With 16 needed off 13, Asif rotated strike with a low full toss to cover, ensuring the in-form Alishan stays on strike.

UAE: 147/3 (17.5)

UAE Vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I Highlights: UAE Beat BAN By 7-wickets

UAE pulled off a remarkable come-from-behind series win against Bangladesh, showcasing grit and consistency after losing the opening match by 27 runs. In the second T20I, they chased down a daunting 200-plus target to level the series, and in the decider, they delivered another composed performance to clinch the series 2-1.

Despite an early stumble with captain Muhammad Waseem falling cheaply, the hosts found stability through a crucial fourth-wicket partnership between Alishan Sharafu and Asif Khan, who counter-attacked brilliantly to seize control of the chase.

Bangladesh, who had earlier recovered from a collapse thanks to Tanzid Hasan's quickfire start and Jaker Ali’s gritty 41, managed to post a competitive total, but it wasn’t enough. UAE’s bowling, especially Haider Ali’s sensational spell of 3 for 7 in 4 overs, proved decisive and laid the foundation for a memorable 7-wicket win.

That's A Wrap!

