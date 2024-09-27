Cricket

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: Kamindu Mendis Scores Century As Hosts Take Day 2 Honours - In Pics

Sri Lanka ended day 2 of the second Test match on top against New Zealand at the Galle International Stadium on Friday, September 27. Sri Lanka, riding on magnificent tons from Dinesh Chandimal, the in-form Kamindu Mendis and Kusal Mendis, amassed 602/5d in their first innings. Mendis remained unbeaten on 182 as the BlackCaps ended day 2 with 22/2 at stumps. New Zealand trail by 580 runs going to day 3 and will have to conjure up some heroism if they are to save this Test match and the series against a defiant Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Sri Lanka's Asitha Fernando celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Tom Latham | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

Sri Lanka's Asitha Fernando celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Tom Latham during the day two of the first test cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Galle, Sri Lanka.

2/11
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Sri Lankas Kusal Mendis celebrates his century
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis celebrates his century | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis celebrates his century during the day two of the first test cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Galle, Sri Lanka.

3/11
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Sri Lankas Kusal Mendis plays a shot
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis plays a shot | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis plays a shot during the day two of the first test cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Galle, Sri Lanka.

4/11
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Sri Lankas Kamindu Mendis plays a shot
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis plays a shot | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis plays a shot during the day two of the first test cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Galle, Sri Lanka.

5/11
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Sri Lankas Kamindu Mendis celebrates his century
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis celebrates his century | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis celebrates his century during the day two of the first test cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Galle, Sri Lanka.

6/11
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Sri Lankas captain Dhananjaya de Silva plays a shot
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Sri Lanka's captain Dhananjaya de Silva plays a shot | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

Sri Lanka's captain Dhananjaya de Silva plays a shot during the day two of the first test cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Galle, Sri Lanka.

7/11
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd Test:
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd Test: | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

Sri Lanka's Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis, left, celebrates his fifty runs as Angelo Mathews watches during the day one of the first test cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Galle, Sri Lanka.

8/11
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Sri Lankas Angelo Mathews plays a shot
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews plays a shot | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews plays a shot during the day one of the first test cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Galle, Sri Lanka.

9/11
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Sri Lankas Dinesh Chandimal celebrates his century
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal celebrates his century | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal celebrates his century during the day one of the first test cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Galle, Sri Lanka.

10/11
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Sri Lankas Dinesh Chandimal plays a shot
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal plays a shot | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal plays a shot during the day one of the first test cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Galle, Sri Lanka.

11/11
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Sri Lankas Dimuth Karunaratne plays a shot
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne plays a shot | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena

Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne plays a shot as New Zealand's Tom Blundell watches during the day one of the first test cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Galle, Sri Lanka.

