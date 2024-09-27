Cricket

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: Kamindu Mendis Scores Century As Hosts Take Day 2 Honours - In Pics

Sri Lanka ended day 2 of the second Test match on top against New Zealand at the Galle International Stadium on Friday, September 27. Sri Lanka, riding on magnificent tons from Dinesh Chandimal, the in-form Kamindu Mendis and Kusal Mendis, amassed 602/5d in their first innings. Mendis remained unbeaten on 182 as the BlackCaps ended day 2 with 22/2 at stumps. New Zealand trail by 580 runs going to day 3 and will have to conjure up some heroism if they are to save this Test match and the series against a defiant Sri Lanka.