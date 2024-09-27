Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: Kamindu Mendis Scores Century As Hosts Take Day 2 Honours - In Pics

Sri Lanka's Asitha Fernando celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Tom Latham during the day two of the first test cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Galle, Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis celebrates his century during the day two of the first test cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Galle, Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis plays a shot during the day two of the first test cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Galle, Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis plays a shot during the day two of the first test cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Galle, Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis celebrates his century during the day two of the first test cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Galle, Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka's captain Dhananjaya de Silva plays a shot during the day two of the first test cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Galle, Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka's Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis, left, celebrates his fifty runs as Angelo Mathews watches during the day one of the first test cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Galle, Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews plays a shot during the day one of the first test cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Galle, Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal celebrates his century during the day one of the first test cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Galle, Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal plays a shot during the day one of the first test cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Galle, Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka's Dimuth Karunaratne plays a shot as New Zealand's Tom Blundell watches during the day one of the first test cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Galle, Sri Lanka.