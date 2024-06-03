Cricket

RSA Vs SL, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa Thrash Sri Lanka By 6 Wickets - Data Debrief

All of South Africa's bowlers were on top form in their opener, but no more than Anrich Nortje, who broke his own record for the best bowling figures for the Proteas in a Men's T20 World Cup match, with his 4-7 in this match beating his 4-10 versus Bangladesh in 2022