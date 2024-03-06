Cricket

Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2024 Live Updates: Beth Mooney And Co Bat First In Delhi

Gujarat Giants must win tonight against Royal Challengers Bangalore, if they are to harbour any hopes of qualifying for the knockout stage of Women's Premier League 2024. Stay with us for the live scores and updates from the RCB Women vs GG Women match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi

O
Outlook Sports Desk
March 6, 2024
March 6, 2024
       
File photo of captains Beth Mooney (left) and Smriti Mandhana at the toss for the Women's Premier League 2024 match between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Photo: WPL T20 website

RCB-W Vs GG-W, WPL 2024 Live Blog

Hello and welcome to our live blog coverage for Match 13 of the Women's Premier League, featuring two teams with contrasting fortunes this season - Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants. Smriti Mandhana's Bangalore are perched on the second spot with six points from five games, while Gujarat Giants are still searching for their first win. Will tonight be the night that turns things around for Beth Mooney's team? Stay with us to find out. Follow the live scores and updates from the RCB Women vs Gujarat Giants Women, WPL 2024 match. (Streaming | Full Coverage | Schedule And Points Table)

Playing XIs

Gujarat Giants Women: Beth Mooney (c & wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Phoebe Litchfield, Veda Krishnamurthy, D Hemalatha,, Ashleigh Gardner, Kathryn Bryce, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Shakil

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women: S Meghana, Smriti Mandhana (c), Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sophie Devine, Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Ekta Bisht, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Singh

Advertisement

Toss Update

Gujarat Giants Women skipper Beth Mooney has won the toss and elected to bat first without any hesitation.

Pitch Report

The temperature is around 19 degrees Celsius in Delhi right now and there is a breeze around, which implies that dew might not play a very big role. The boundary dimensions stack up like this:- 46m and 63m on the square, with the shortest part being 42m and the longest 65m. It is a 64m hit straight down the ground. With it being a black-soil surface, a few balls could keep low, former India captain Anjum Chopra says on air. The pitch is well rolled in, and she expects it to play well, like it did yesterday.

Advertisement

Head-To-Head Record

The two teams have met thrice before, and most recently in Bengaluru for the first leg of this fixture. Bangalore had won big at home, thrashing Gujarat by eight wickets in a one-sided contest. Sophie Molineux and Renuka Singh first led the way to restrict GG to 107/7, and captain Mandhana and Sabbineni Meghana then blazed away to the target in 12.3 overs.

The two encounters before that were in the first edition of the Women's Premier League, with the franchises winning one game apiece. In the first clash, Gujarat had racked up a big score of 201 and then restricted Bangalore to 190/6 to register an 11-run victory. The second match-up saw Bangalore romping home by eight wickets, chasing down a target of 189 with 27 balls to spare.

Advertisement

Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women: Sabbhineni Meghana, Smriti Mandhana (c), Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sophie Devine, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Ekta Bisht, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Kate Cross, Nadine de Klerk, Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Shubha Satheesh, Shraddha Pokharkar, Shreyanka Patil.

Gujarat Giants Women: Beth Mooney (wk/c), Laura Wolvaardt, Phoebe Litchfield, Veda Krishnamurthy, Ashleigh Gardner, Kathryn Bryce, Tanuja Kanwar, Tarannum Pathan, Meghna Singh, Sayali Satghare, Dayalan Hemalatha, Mannat Kashyap, Lea Tahuhu, Sneh Rana, Harleen Deol, Shabnam Md Shakil, Priya Mishra, Trisha Poojitha.

Advertisement
Tags

Cricket

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement