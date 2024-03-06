RCB-W Vs GG-W, WPL 2024 Live Blog
Hello and welcome to our live blog coverage for Match 13 of the Women's Premier League, featuring two teams with contrasting fortunes this season - Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants. Smriti Mandhana's Bangalore are perched on the second spot with six points from five games, while Gujarat Giants are still searching for their first win. Will tonight be the night that turns things around for Beth Mooney's team? Stay with us to find out. Follow the live scores and updates from the RCB Women vs Gujarat Giants Women, WPL 2024 match. (Streaming | Full Coverage | Schedule And Points Table)
Playing XIs
Gujarat Giants Women: Beth Mooney (c & wk), Laura Wolvaardt, Phoebe Litchfield, Veda Krishnamurthy, D Hemalatha,, Ashleigh Gardner, Kathryn Bryce, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Shakil
Royal Challengers Bangalore Women: S Meghana, Smriti Mandhana (c), Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sophie Devine, Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Ekta Bisht, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Singh
Toss Update
Gujarat Giants Women skipper Beth Mooney has won the toss and elected to bat first without any hesitation.
Pitch Report
The temperature is around 19 degrees Celsius in Delhi right now and there is a breeze around, which implies that dew might not play a very big role. The boundary dimensions stack up like this:- 46m and 63m on the square, with the shortest part being 42m and the longest 65m. It is a 64m hit straight down the ground. With it being a black-soil surface, a few balls could keep low, former India captain Anjum Chopra says on air. The pitch is well rolled in, and she expects it to play well, like it did yesterday.
Head-To-Head Record
The two teams have met thrice before, and most recently in Bengaluru for the first leg of this fixture. Bangalore had won big at home, thrashing Gujarat by eight wickets in a one-sided contest. Sophie Molineux and Renuka Singh first led the way to restrict GG to 107/7, and captain Mandhana and Sabbineni Meghana then blazed away to the target in 12.3 overs.
The two encounters before that were in the first edition of the Women's Premier League, with the franchises winning one game apiece. In the first clash, Gujarat had racked up a big score of 201 and then restricted Bangalore to 190/6 to register an 11-run victory. The second match-up saw Bangalore romping home by eight wickets, chasing down a target of 189 with 27 balls to spare.
Squads
Royal Challengers Bangalore Women: Sabbhineni Meghana, Smriti Mandhana (c), Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sophie Devine, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Ekta Bisht, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh, Kate Cross, Nadine de Klerk, Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Shubha Satheesh, Shraddha Pokharkar, Shreyanka Patil.
Gujarat Giants Women: Beth Mooney (wk/c), Laura Wolvaardt, Phoebe Litchfield, Veda Krishnamurthy, Ashleigh Gardner, Kathryn Bryce, Tanuja Kanwar, Tarannum Pathan, Meghna Singh, Sayali Satghare, Dayalan Hemalatha, Mannat Kashyap, Lea Tahuhu, Sneh Rana, Harleen Deol, Shabnam Md Shakil, Priya Mishra, Trisha Poojitha.