The two teams have met thrice before, and most recently in Bengaluru for the first leg of this fixture. Bangalore had won big at home, thrashing Gujarat by eight wickets in a one-sided contest. Sophie Molineux and Renuka Singh first led the way to restrict GG to 107/7, and captain Mandhana and Sabbineni Meghana then blazed away to the target in 12.3 overs.

The two encounters before that were in the first edition of the Women's Premier League, with the franchises winning one game apiece. In the first clash, Gujarat had racked up a big score of 201 and then restricted Bangalore to 190/6 to register an 11-run victory. The second match-up saw Bangalore romping home by eight wickets, chasing down a target of 189 with 27 balls to spare.