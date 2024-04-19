File photo of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II being led on to the field by then MCC president Derek Underwood, right, on July 17, 2009. England cricket great Derek Underwood died at age 78. Photo: PA via AP

File photo of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II being led on to the field by then MCC president Derek Underwood, right, on July 17, 2009. England cricket great Derek Underwood died at age 78. Photo: PA via AP