Ranji Trophy 2024-25 LIVE Scores, Round 5 Day 2: All Eyes On Mohammed Shami After Wicket-less First Day

Arjun Tendulkar, son of Sachin Tendulkar, is currently representing Goa in the Ranji Trophy and the left-armer bagged a five-wicket haul against Arunachal Pradesh. With the fifer, he now has a century and a five-wicket haul in the Ranji Trophy, a feat his father SRT could not achieve in his 25-year domestic career.
Bengal were all out for 228 on day 1 of the round 5 Ranji Trophy clash. Mohammed Shami, who is making his competitive return, marked his return with 10 overs and conceding 34 runs.
Scores
Odisha 99/1 vs Maharashtra 162 all out
Chhattisgarh vs Assam 264/6
Baroda 308/6 vs Meghalaya 103 all out
Jammu & Kashmir 82/3 vs Tripura 165 all out
Services 192/6 vs Mumbai
Vidarbha vs Gujarat 281/6
Himachal Pradesh 147/2 vs Pondicherry 85 all out
Hyderabad 244/5 vs Andhra
Uttarakhand vs Rajasthan 362/4
UP 89 all out vs Karnataka 127/5
Madhya Pradesh 103/1 vs Bengal 228 all out
Punjab vs Bihar 135 all out
Haryana vs Kerala 138/2
Chandigarh vs Saurashtra 299/2
Delhi vs Jharkhand 136/3
Railways 229 all out vs Tamil Nadu 19/0
PLATE GROUP
Goa 414/2 vs Arunachal Pradesh 84 all out
Manipur 286/6 vs Sikkim
Mizoram vs Nagaland 363/3
Ranji Trophy 2024-25 LIVE Scores, Round 5 Day 2
A very good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the second day of the fifth round of Ranji Trophy 2024-25 matches going on all over the country.