Cricket

Ranji Trophy 2024-25 LIVE Scores, Round 5 Day 2: All Eyes On Mohammed Shami After Wicket-less First Day

Follow live scores and updates from Ranji Trophy 2024-25 matches taking place all across the country

O
Outlook Sports Desk
14 November 2024
14 November 2024
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Mohammed Shami in Ranji Trophy action for Bengal. PTI
Welcome to the live coverage of the second day of the fifth round of Ranji Trophy 2024-25 matches going on all over the country. A total of 16 elite and three plate group matches began on Wednesday and today is the second day of all the games. All eyes are on Mohammed Shami who returned to competitive action after a one-year hiatus but could not take a wicket in his 10 overs for Bengal against Madhya Pradesh. He will eye wickets on the second day. A lot of other interesting matches are also going on. Follow live scores and updates from Ranji Trophy 2024-25 matches taking place all across the country.
LIVE UPDATES

Ranji Trophy 2024-25 LIVE Scores, Round 5 Day 2: Arjun Tendulkar Bags A Five-Wicket Haul For Goa

Arjun Tendulkar, son of Sachin Tendulkar, is currently representing Goa in the Ranji Trophy and the left-armer bagged a five-wicket haul against Arunachal Pradesh. With the fifer, he now has a century and a five-wicket haul in the Ranji Trophy, a feat his father SRT could not achieve in his 25-year domestic career.

Ranji Trophy 2024-25 LIVE Scores, Round 5 Day 2: How Did Mohammed Shami Fare On First Day?

Bengal were all out for 228 on day 1 of the round 5 Ranji Trophy clash. Mohammed Shami, who is making his competitive return, marked his return with 10 overs and conceding 34 runs.

Ranji Trophy 2024-25 LIVE Scores, Round 5 Day 2: What Were The Scores On Day 1

Scores

Odisha 99/1 vs Maharashtra 162 all out

Chhattisgarh vs Assam 264/6

Baroda 308/6 vs Meghalaya 103 all out

Jammu & Kashmir 82/3 vs Tripura 165 all out

Services 192/6 vs Mumbai

Vidarbha vs Gujarat 281/6

Himachal Pradesh 147/2 vs Pondicherry 85 all out

Hyderabad 244/5 vs Andhra

Uttarakhand vs Rajasthan 362/4

UP 89 all out vs Karnataka 127/5

Madhya Pradesh 103/1 vs Bengal 228 all out

Punjab vs Bihar 135 all out

Haryana vs Kerala 138/2

Chandigarh vs Saurashtra 299/2

Delhi vs Jharkhand 136/3

Railways 229 all out vs Tamil Nadu 19/0

PLATE GROUP

Goa 414/2 vs Arunachal Pradesh 84 all out

Manipur 286/6 vs Sikkim

Mizoram vs Nagaland 363/3

Ranji Trophy 2024-25 LIVE Scores, Round 5 Day 2

A very good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the second day of the fifth round of Ranji Trophy 2024-25 matches going on all over the country.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ranji Trophy 2024-25 LIVE Scores, Round 5 Day 2: All Eyes On Mohammed Shami After Wicket-less First Day
  2. NPL 2024: Shikhar Dhawan To Represent Karnali Yaks In The Inaugural Season
  3. IND Vs RSA, 3rd T20I: Who Won Yesterday's India Vs South Africa Match? - Check Highlights
  4. Tilak Varma's Unbeaten Ton Helps India Take Lead Against South Africa - Data Debrief
  5. SL Vs NZ 1st ODI: Kusal Mendis And Avishka Fernando Centuries Hand Series Opener To Sri Lanka
Football News
  1. Celtic 1-2 Chelsea, Women's Champions League: Blues Fight Back To Beat Brave Hoops In UWCL
  2. UEFA Women's Champions League: Real Madrid Hit Twente For Seven, Five-star Wolfsburg Also Win Big
  3. Women's Super League Matchday 8 Predictions: Chelsea Boss Sonia Bompastor Backed To Break Record
  4. CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-finals Live Streaming: Teams, Match-ups, Schedule, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  5. Belgium Vs Italy, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals 2024: Zverev Targets Ten More Years At The Top After Knocking Off Ruud
  2. Spain Vs Poland, 2024 Billie Jean King Cup: Match Suspended Due To Severe Weather Alert - Check New Date
  3. ATP Finals 2024: Sinner Happy To Come Through 'Very Tough Match' Against Fritz
  4. ATP Finals 2024: Jannik Sinner Stays Perfect With Assured Victory Over Taylor Fritz
  5. ATP Finals: Daniil Medvedev 'Blocks Out The Noise' To Down Alex De Minaur
Hockey News
  1. Japan Vs China Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 JPN-W v CHN-W Match
  2. South Korea Vs Malaysia Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 KOR-W v MAL-W Match
  3. India Vs Thailand Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 IND-W v THA-W Match
  4. India 3-2 South Korea Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Deepika's Penalty Stroke Proves Decisive As IND-W Win Narrowly
  5. IND-W 3-2 KOR-W, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Deepika Helps India Edge Past South Korea

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India Calls For Cross-Border Collaboration With Pakistan, Bangladesh To Tackle Transboundary Pollution
  2. 'SC Parked Bulldozer In Garage Forever': Opposition Hails Top Court Verdict
  3. Jaishankar Meets Saudi Foreign Minister Al Saud, Says 'West Asia Is A Matter Of Deep Concern'
  4. Row Sparks As Omar Abdullah Blames Indus Water Treaty For J&K’s Power Crisis
  5. Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: Over 64% Turnout In 43 Seats Till 5 PM
Entertainment News
  1. How Raj And DK Learned To Stop Worrying And Start Loving The Studio Set-Up
  2. Ashmita Guha Neogi’s Sīlan Is An Aching, Arresting Mood-piece
  3. Sad Letters Of An Imaginary Woman Wistfully Glances Through Shards Of Memories
  4. Poem Of The Wind Probes The Cracks Of Masculinity
  5. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
US News
  1. US Govt Employee Leaks Classified Documents On Israel's Plans To Attack Iran, Arrested By FBI
  2. Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kristi Noem And More To Join Trump 2.0 - What Does It Mean For India?
  3. Ice Maiden, Border Czar And More To Come - What Will Trump 2.0 Look Like?
  4. The Winners Of The US Presidential Election: Men
  5. Donald Trump Sweeps All 7 Swing States With Arizona Win | US Election Results 2024
World News
  1. On Children's Day, Remembering The 14,000 Young Killed In Gaza
  2. In Photos: The Children Of Gaza — Through Fear, Hope, And Survival
  3. US Govt Employee Leaks Classified Documents On Israel's Plans To Attack Iran, Arrested By FBI
  4. Taliban Holds Sixth Public Execution - A Resurgence Of Unforgiving Justice System
  5. Jharkhand And Bypoll Elections, Donald Trump's New Cabinet & Other Stories | November 13 News Wrap
Latest Stories
  1. Jharkhand Assembly Elections: First Phase Of Voting Underway | Key Seats, Candidates
  2. India In Australia 2024-25: Ricky Ponting Snaps Back At Gautam Gambhir, Calls Him 'Prickly'
  3. Numerology And Relationships: Discovering Compatibility Through Numbers
  4. Japan Masters 2024: PV Sindhu Breezes Past Busanan Ongbamrungphan In Opening Round
  5. Mourning In Kashmir As Mother Of Three Hit By Grenade, Succumbs
  6. Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: Over 64% Turnout In 43 Seats Till 5 PM
  7. Delhi Pollution: Average AQI 'Very Poor' For 15th Day; Unusually High Temp In November | Top Points
  8. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 13, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign