Ranji Trophy 2024-25 LIVE Scores, Round 5 Day 2: All Eyes On Mohammed Shami After Wicket-less First Day

Mohammed Shami in Ranji Trophy action for Bengal. PTI

Welcome to the live coverage of the second day of the fifth round of Ranji Trophy 2024-25 matches going on all over the country. A total of 16 elite and three plate group matches began on Wednesday and today is the second day of all the games. All eyes are on Mohammed Shami who returned to competitive action after a one-year hiatus but could not take a wicket in his 10 overs for Bengal against Madhya Pradesh. He will eye wickets on the second day. A lot of other interesting matches are also going on. Follow live scores and updates from Ranji Trophy 2024-25 matches taking place all across the country.

LIVE UPDATES

14 Nov 2024, 08:56:31 am IST Ranji Trophy 2024-25 LIVE Scores, Round 5 Day 2: Arjun Tendulkar Bags A Five-Wicket Haul For Goa Arjun Tendulkar, son of Sachin Tendulkar, is currently representing Goa in the Ranji Trophy and the left-armer bagged a five-wicket haul against Arunachal Pradesh. With the fifer, he now has a century and a five-wicket haul in the Ranji Trophy, a feat his father SRT could not achieve in his 25-year domestic career.

14 Nov 2024, 08:44:59 am IST Ranji Trophy 2024-25 LIVE Scores, Round 5 Day 2: How Did Mohammed Shami Fare On First Day? Bengal were all out for 228 on day 1 of the round 5 Ranji Trophy clash. Mohammed Shami, who is making his competitive return, marked his return with 10 overs and conceding 34 runs.

14 Nov 2024, 08:30:35 am IST Ranji Trophy 2024-25 LIVE Scores, Round 5 Day 2: What Were The Scores On Day 1 Scores Odisha 99/1 vs Maharashtra 162 all out Chhattisgarh vs Assam 264/6 Baroda 308/6 vs Meghalaya 103 all out Jammu & Kashmir 82/3 vs Tripura 165 all out Services 192/6 vs Mumbai Vidarbha vs Gujarat 281/6 Himachal Pradesh 147/2 vs Pondicherry 85 all out Hyderabad 244/5 vs Andhra Uttarakhand vs Rajasthan 362/4 UP 89 all out vs Karnataka 127/5 Madhya Pradesh 103/1 vs Bengal 228 all out Punjab vs Bihar 135 all out Haryana vs Kerala 138/2 Chandigarh vs Saurashtra 299/2 Delhi vs Jharkhand 136/3 Railways 229 all out vs Tamil Nadu 19/0 PLATE GROUP Goa 414/2 vs Arunachal Pradesh 84 all out Manipur 286/6 vs Sikkim Mizoram vs Nagaland 363/3