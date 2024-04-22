Cricket

PAK Vs NZ, 3rd T20I: Kiwis Beat Hosts By 7 Wickets, Level Series 1-1 - In Pics

Kiwi southpaw Mark Chapman capitalized on three dropped catches to smash 87 not out off 42 balls, as a depleted New Zealand defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in the third T20 to level the five-match series at 1-1 on Sunday (April 21, 2024). Chapman and Dean Foxcroft (31) shared a century stand for the third wicket and New Zealand reached 179-3 in 18.2 overs, only a day after the visitors were bundled out for 90 runs to lose the second game by seven wickets. An inexperienced BlackCaps bowling attack, that featured debutant fast bowlers Will O’Rourke and Zak Foulkes, had earlier pinned down Pakistan to 178-4 after Michael Bracewell won the toss and chose to field first.