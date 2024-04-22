Cricket

PAK Vs NZ, 3rd T20I: Kiwis Beat Hosts By 7 Wickets, Level Series 1-1 - In Pics

Kiwi southpaw Mark Chapman capitalized on three dropped catches to smash 87 not out off 42 balls, as a depleted New Zealand defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in the third T20 to level the five-match series at 1-1 on Sunday (April 21, 2024). Chapman and Dean Foxcroft (31) shared a century stand for the third wicket and New Zealand reached 179-3 in 18.2 overs, only a day after the visitors were bundled out for 90 runs to lose the second game by seven wickets. An inexperienced BlackCaps bowling attack, that featured debutant fast bowlers Will O’Rourke and Zak Foulkes, had earlier pinned down Pakistan to 178-4 after Michael Bracewell won the toss and chose to field first.

Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd T20I | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

New Zealand's Mark Chapman, second right, celebrates with James Neesham, right, as Pakistani players shake hand on the end of the play of the third T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

1/10
Pakistan%20vs%20New%20Zealand%203rd%20T20I
Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd T20I | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
Pakistan's Usman Khan, right, reacts after dropping a catch of New Zealand's Mark Chapman, left, during the third T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

2/10
Pakistan%20vs%20New%20Zealand%203rd%20T20I
Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd T20I | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
New Zealand's Dean Foxcroft, right, plays shot as Pakistan' Usman Khan watches during the third T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

3/10
Pakistan%20vs%20New%20Zealand%203rd%20T20I
Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd T20I | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
New Zealand's Mark Chapman plays a shot during the third T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

4/10
Pakistan%20vs%20New%20Zealand%203rd%20T20I
Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd T20I | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
Pakistan's Naseem Shah, center, celebrates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Tim Robinson during the third T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

5/10
Pakistan%20vs%20New%20Zealand%203rd%20T20I
Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd T20I | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
New Zealand's Tim Robinson plays a shot during the third T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

6/10
Pakistan%20vs%20New%20Zealand%203rd%20T20I
Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd T20I | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
Pakistan's Abbas Afridi, fifth right, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Tim Seifert, left, during the third T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

7/10
Pakistan%20vs%20New%20Zealand%203rd%20T20I
Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd T20I | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
New Zealand's Tim Seifert plays a shot during the third T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

8/10
Pakistan%20vs%20New%20Zealand%203rd%20T20I
Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd T20I | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
Pakistan's Mohammad Irfan Khan bats during the third T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

9/10
Pakistan%20vs%20New%20Zealand%203rd%20T20I
Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd T20I | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
New Zealand's Ish Sodhi, right, celebrates with teammate after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Usman Khan, center, during the third T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

10/10
Pakistan%20vs%20New%20Zealand%203rd%20T20I
Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd T20I | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
Pakistan's Babar Azam plays a shot during the third T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

