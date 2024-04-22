New Zealand's Mark Chapman, second right, celebrates with James Neesham, right, as Pakistani players shake hand on the end of the play of the third T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
Pakistan's Usman Khan, right, reacts after dropping a catch of New Zealand's Mark Chapman, left, during the third T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
New Zealand's Dean Foxcroft, right, plays shot as Pakistan' Usman Khan watches during the third T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
New Zealand's Mark Chapman plays a shot during the third T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
Pakistan's Naseem Shah, center, celebrates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Tim Robinson during the third T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
New Zealand's Tim Robinson plays a shot during the third T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
Pakistan's Abbas Afridi, fifth right, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Tim Seifert, left, during the third T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
New Zealand's Tim Seifert plays a shot during the third T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
Pakistan's Mohammad Irfan Khan bats during the third T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
New Zealand's Ish Sodhi, right, celebrates with teammate after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Usman Khan, center, during the third T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.
Pakistan's Babar Azam plays a shot during the third T20 international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.