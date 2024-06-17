Cricket

Pakistan Vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2024: Shaheen And Babar Lead PAK's Nervy Three Wicket Victory Over IRE - In Pics

Pakistan defeated Ireland in match 36 of the ICC T20 World Cup by three wickets on Sunday, June 16 at Central Broward Stadium. Despite making their victory more challenging than necessary, Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi guided Pakistan to a tense win to conclude their campaign. Shaheen was pivotal with the ball, taking three early wickets and finishing the match with two crucial sixes. Babar steadied the innings after a shaky start, remaining unbeaten on 32. Imad Wasim then dismantled the lower order, claiming figures of 3 for 8 in what could be his final game for Pakistan. Despite this effort, Josh Little's quickfire 22 propelled Ireland to a total of 106. The last two sixes from Shaheen composed ensured Pakistan reached the target with 7 balls to spare, ending on 111 for 7 in 18.5 overs.

T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan Vs Ireland | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Ireland's Lorcan Tucker, left, congratulates Pakistan's captain Babar Azam after Pakistan won the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match against Ireland at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida.

1/9
Shaheen Shah Afridi plays a shot against Ireland
Shaheen Shah Afridi plays a shot against Ireland | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Ireland and Pakistan at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida.

2/9
Abbas Afridi plays a shot against Ireland
Abbas Afridi plays a shot against Ireland | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Pakistan's Abbas Afridi plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Ireland and Pakistan at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida.

3/9
Irelands Gareth Delany
Ireland's Gareth Delany | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Ireland's Gareth Delany jumps over the boundary line to collect the ball after it was hit for a six by Pakistan's Abbas Afridi during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Ireland and Pakistan at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida.

4/9
Pakistans Imad Wasim
Pakistan's Imad Wasim | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Pakistan's Imad Wasim throws his bat in the air after losing his wicket during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Ireland and Pakistan at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida.

5/9
Irelands Barry McCarthy celebrates Shadab Khans wicket
Ireland's Barry McCarthy celebrates Shadab Khan's wicket | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Ireland's Barry McCarthy celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Shadab Khan during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Ireland and Pakistan at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida.

6/9
Pakistans Usman Khan
Pakistan's Usman Khan | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Pakistan's Usman Khan reacts as he leaves the field after losing his wicket during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Ireland and Pakistan at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida.

7/9
Barry McCarthy bowls against Pakistan
Barry McCarthy bowls against Pakistan | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Ireland's Barry McCarthy bowls a delivery during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Ireland and Pakistan at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida.

8/9
Mohammad Amir celebrates George Dockrells wicket
Mohammad Amir celebrates George Dockrell's wicket | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Pakistan's Mohammad Amir, center, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Ireland's George Dockrell during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Ireland and Pakistan at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida.

9/9
Paul Stirling plays a shot against Pakistan
Paul Stirling plays a shot against Pakistan | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky

Ireland's captain Paul Stirling plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Ireland and Pakistan at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida.

