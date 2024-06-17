Cricket

Pakistan Vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2024: Shaheen And Babar Lead PAK's Nervy Three Wicket Victory Over IRE - In Pics

Pakistan defeated Ireland in match 36 of the ICC T20 World Cup by three wickets on Sunday, June 16 at Central Broward Stadium. Despite making their victory more challenging than necessary, Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi guided Pakistan to a tense win to conclude their campaign. Shaheen was pivotal with the ball, taking three early wickets and finishing the match with two crucial sixes. Babar steadied the innings after a shaky start, remaining unbeaten on 32. Imad Wasim then dismantled the lower order, claiming figures of 3 for 8 in what could be his final game for Pakistan. Despite this effort, Josh Little's quickfire 22 propelled Ireland to a total of 106. The last two sixes from Shaheen composed ensured Pakistan reached the target with 7 balls to spare, ending on 111 for 7 in 18.5 overs.