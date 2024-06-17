Ireland's Lorcan Tucker, left, congratulates Pakistan's captain Babar Azam after Pakistan won the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match against Ireland at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida.
Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Ireland and Pakistan at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida.
Pakistan's Abbas Afridi plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Ireland and Pakistan at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida.
Ireland's Gareth Delany jumps over the boundary line to collect the ball after it was hit for a six by Pakistan's Abbas Afridi during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Ireland and Pakistan at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida.
Pakistan's Imad Wasim throws his bat in the air after losing his wicket during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Ireland and Pakistan at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida.
Ireland's Barry McCarthy celebrates the wicket of Pakistan's Shadab Khan during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Ireland and Pakistan at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida.
Pakistan's Usman Khan reacts as he leaves the field after losing his wicket during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Ireland and Pakistan at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida.
Ireland's Barry McCarthy bowls a delivery during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Ireland and Pakistan at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida.
Pakistan's Mohammad Amir, center, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Ireland's George Dockrell during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Ireland and Pakistan at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida.
Ireland's captain Paul Stirling plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Ireland and Pakistan at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida.