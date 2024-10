Cricket

Pakistan Vs Australia, Women's T20 WC: AUS-W Dominate PAK-W To Virtually Seal Semifinal Spot - In Pics

Australia bowled out Pakistan for just 82 runs as they romped their way to a nine-wicket victory on Friday, October 11, virtually sealing their spot in the Women's T20 World Cup semifinals. Australia pacer Megan Schutt entered record books by becoming the highest wicket-taker in Women’s T20 internationals, surpassing Nida Dar of Pakistan on her 144th wicket. Schutt achieved this milestone by dismissing Sadaf Shamas as Australia bowled out Pakistan in 19.5 overs. Alyssa Healy led Australia's chase with a quickfire 37 off 23 balls, hitting five boundaries before retiring hurt due to cramps while running between the wickets. Ellyse Perry (22 not out) and Ashleigh Gardner (7 not out) then easily chased down the target with nine overs to spare.