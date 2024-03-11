Quetta Gladiators' Mohammad Wasim, right, and Saud Shakeel celebrate after winning the the Pakistan Super League 2024 match against Lahore Qalandars in Karachi on Sunday (March 10). Photo: AP/Fareed Khan

Quetta Gladiators' Mohammad Wasim, right, and Saud Shakeel celebrate after winning the the Pakistan Super League 2024 match against Lahore Qalandars in Karachi on Sunday (March 10). Photo: AP/Fareed Khan