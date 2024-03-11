After more than three weeks of thrill-a-minute action, the ninth edition of Pakistan Super League is now into its home stretch. Just two more group-stage games remain, following which the top four teams will proceed to the playoffs, to be played at the National Stadium in Karachi from Thursday (March 14, 2024) onwards. (More Cricket News)
The six-team tournament is being played in a round-robin format, which each franchise playing the others twice. The final two league phase games pit Karachi Kings against Peshawar Zalmi (Monday, March 11), and Multan Sultans against Quetta Gladiators (Tuesday).
With Mohammad Wasim smashing a last-ball six off Shaheen Shah Afridi to power Quetta Gladiators to a thrilling victory over Lahore Qalandars, the playoffs line-up of Pakistan Super League 2024 stands confirmed.
PSL 2024 Playoffs: Who's In, Whos' Out
Multan Sultans, Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators are the four teams that will feature in the playoffs. Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars have both been knocked out of contention.
Karachi have garnered eight points from their nine games so far, which they means they will not be able to overtake Multan (12 points), Peshawar, Islamabad or Quetta (11 points apiece). Lahore were already out of reckoning and ended their campaign with a disappointing three points (one win, one no result) from 10 games.
The fight is now on for the top two spots in the standings. The teams that end up first and second in the PSL 2024 points table will compete in a qualifier on March 14, with the winner going straight into the final.
The third and fourth-placed teams will lock horns in an eliminator, with the victor playing the side that lost the qualifier for the second spot in the final.
Schedule For Remaining Fixtures
Monday, March 11: Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi
Tuesday, March 12: Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans
Thursday, March 14: Qualifier (1st place vs 2nd place)
Friday, March 15: Eliminator 1 (3rd place vs 4th place)
Saturday, March 16: Eliminator 2 (Winner of eliminator vs Loser of qualifier)
Monday, March 18: Final
Venue: All the remaining matches will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi.