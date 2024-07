Cricket

PAK-W Vs NEP-W, Women's Asia Cup 2024: Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali Guide Pakistan To Nine-Wicket Win Over Nepal - In Pics

Pakistan women defeated Nepal women by nine wickets in the 6th match of the Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla on Sunday. Asked to bat first, Nepal managed to post 108 runs on the board after three early wickets. Opener batter Sita Rana Magar (26 of 30 balls) anchored the Nepal innings. Puja Mahato and Kabita Joshi's crucial cameos in the end helped Nepal women set a 109-run target for Pakistan. In response, Pakistan's opener batters Muneeba Ali and Gull Feroza added 105 runs for the first wicket to dash Nepal's hopes and registered the victory in 11.5 overs with nine wickets to spare. Feroza was chosen the Player of the Match for her brilliant knock of 57 runs.