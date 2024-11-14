Oman Vs Netherlands Toss Update: Oman Opt To Bowl First - Check Playing 11s

Oman won the toss and opted to bowl first against Netherlands in the second T20I between the two sides being played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amerat. (Streaming | More Cricket News)
Oman Vs Netherlands Playing 11s
Netherlands Playing XI: Teja Nidamanuru, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (wk/c), Colin Ackermann, Noah Croes, Shariz Ahmad, Timm van der Gugten, Kyle Klein, Roelof van der Merwe, Vivian Kingma
Oman Playing XI: Jatinder Singh (c), Aamir Kaleem, Ashish Odedara, Hammad Mirza (wk), Sufyan Mehmood, Mehran Khan, Sandeep Goud, Jay Odedra, Muzahir Raza, Samay Shrivastava, Shakeel Ahmed
Oman currently leads the three-match T20I series, 1-0 after winning the first match.
Oman bowlers rocked the Netherlands top order with Muzahir Raza picking up three wickets in the powerplay. The Dutch were rescued by thirties from Colin Ackermann and Noah Croes. Ultimately, Netherlands managed to reach 137/7 in their 20 overs.
Chasing 138, Oman too had a poor start as they lost their top four within the powerplay. Wicket-keeper Hammad Mirza then raised a crucial 76-run stand with Sufyan Mehmood for the fifth wicket. Reloef van der Merwe struck twice in the 19th over to delay Oman's win but on the first ball of the final over, Oman crossed the target and won the match by three wickets.