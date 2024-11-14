Cricket

Oman Vs Netherlands Toss Update: Oman Opt To Bowl First - Check Playing 11s

Oman currently leads the three-match T20I series, 1-0 after winning the first match

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Oman beat Netherlands by one run in Cricket World Cup League Two
Oman beat Netherlands by one run in their latest Cricket World Cup League Two encounter. Photo: X/Oman Cricket
info_icon

Oman won the toss and opted to bowl first against Netherlands in the second T20I between the two sides being played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amerat. (Streaming | More Cricket News)

Oman Vs Netherlands Playing 11s

Netherlands Playing XI: Teja Nidamanuru, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (wk/c), Colin Ackermann, Noah Croes, Shariz Ahmad, Timm van der Gugten, Kyle Klein, Roelof van der Merwe, Vivian Kingma

Oman Playing XI: Jatinder Singh (c), Aamir Kaleem, Ashish Odedara, Hammad Mirza (wk), Sufyan Mehmood, Mehran Khan, Sandeep Goud, Jay Odedra, Muzahir Raza, Samay Shrivastava, Shakeel Ahmed

Oman currently leads the three-match T20I series, 1-0 after winning the first match.

Oman bowlers rocked the Netherlands top order with Muzahir Raza picking up three wickets in the powerplay. The Dutch were rescued by thirties from Colin Ackermann and Noah Croes. Ultimately, Netherlands managed to reach 137/7 in their 20 overs.

Chasing 138, Oman too had a poor start as they lost their top four within the powerplay. Wicket-keeper Hammad Mirza then raised a crucial 76-run stand with Sufyan Mehmood for the fifth wicket. Reloef van der Merwe struck twice in the 19th over to delay Oman's win but on the first ball of the final over, Oman crossed the target and won the match by three wickets.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Shami Could Join Indian Team Ahead Of Adelaide Test If NCA Green-lights Fitness: Report
  2. AUS Vs PAK, 1st T20I: Australia Beat Pakistan In Seven-Over Slog Fest
  3. IND Vs RSA, 3rd T20I: Tilak Varma's Maiden Ton Helps India Beat South Africa By 11 Runs, Lead Series 2-1
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Goa's Kauthankar, Bakle Score Triple Tons To Register Highest-Ever Tournament Partnership
  5. NPL 2024: Shikhar Dhawan To Represent Karnali Yaks In The Inaugural Season
Football News
  1. Feud In AC Milan Camp? Rafael Leao Opens Up On Rumoured Tension With Paulo Fonseca
  2. UEFA Women's Champions League: Sonia Bompastor Unhappy With Chelsea Performance Despite 100% Record
  3. Pedri Wants To Make History At Barca And Win Titles, Says Barcelona Sporting Director Deco
  4. UEFA Nations League: Lee Carsley Focusing On Positives After Nine England Drop-outs
  5. Costa Rica Vs Panama Live Streaming, CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch QF 1st Leg On TV And Online
Tennis News
  1. Uruguay Open: Forlan Defeated On Debut In Professional Tennis
  2. ATP Finals 2024: Zverev Targets Ten More Years At The Top After Knocking Off Ruud
  3. Spain Vs Poland, 2024 Billie Jean King Cup: Match Suspended Due To Severe Weather Alert - Check New Date
  4. ATP Finals 2024: Sinner Happy To Come Through 'Very Tough Match' Against Fritz
  5. ATP Finals 2024: Jannik Sinner Stays Perfect With Assured Victory Over Taylor Fritz
Hockey News
  1. IND-W Vs THA-W Hockey LIVE Scores, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: India Beat Thailand By 13-0 In Rajgir, Qualify For Semis With Nine Points
  2. IND-W Vs THA-W, Women's ACT 2024: Deepika Scores Five Times As India Thrash Thailand By 13-0
  3. South Korea 1-2 Malaysia Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: MAS Beat KOR To Clinch First Win In Rajgir
  4. Japan 1-2 China Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Lihang Strikes Twice As CHN Beat JPN
  5. CHN 2-1 JPN, Women's ACT 2024: China Seal Third Straight Win As Japan Suffer First Defeat In Bihar

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Children Of War, Delhi's Toxic Air And Other Stories | November 14 News Wrap
  2. Day In Pics: November 14, 2024
  3. Is Avoiding Male Tailors, Trainers The Answer To Women's Safety?
  4. ‘Bulldozer Justice’ Is Collective Punishment: Supreme Court Curbs State Overreach
  5. Mumbai’s Airport Bomb Hoax: A Reminder Of Major Threat Trail In October
Entertainment News
  1. Kanguva Twitter Review: Suriya Steals The Show; Fans Call His Performance 'Explosive'
  2. How Raj And DK Learned To Stop Worrying And Start Loving The Studio Set-Up
  3. Ashmita Guha Neogi’s Sīlan Is An Aching, Arresting Mood-piece
  4. Sad Letters Of An Imaginary Woman Wistfully Glances Through Shards Of Memories
  5. Poem Of The Wind Probes The Cracks Of Masculinity
US News
  1. Republicans Sweep US Senate, House With Majority Giving Trump And The GOP More Control In Congress
  2. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  3. US Govt Employee Leaks Classified Documents On Israel's Plans To Attack Iran, Arrested By FBI
  4. Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kristi Noem And More To Join Trump 2.0 - What Does It Mean For India?
  5. Ice Maiden, Border Czar And More To Come - What Will Trump 2.0 Look Like?
World News
  1. Children Of War, Delhi's Toxic Air And Other Stories | November 14 News Wrap
  2. Secularism In Bangladesh Constitution Under Question Again
  3. Iran To Open Hijab Rehabilitation Clinic To 'Treat' Women Defying Dress Code | War Against Women
  4. Russia Defence Official Visits China As Two Nations Work To Establish Closer Ties
  5. Philippines Braces For Another Typhoon; 5th Major Storm To Hit In 3 Weeks
Latest Stories
  1. CONCACAF Nations League 2024-25 Quarter-finals Live Streaming: Teams, Match-ups, Schedule, Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  2. France Vs Israel, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. On Children's Day, Remembering The 14,000 Young Killed In Gaza
  4. Belgium Vs Italy, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. Horoscope Today, November 14, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
  7. Uruguay Open: Forlan Defeated On Debut In Professional Tennis
  8. Ranji Trophy Round 5 Day 2 Highlights: Shami Takes Four On Comeback, Baroda Win Big Against Meghalaya