Oman Vs Netherlands Toss Update: Oman Opt To Bowl First - Check Playing 11s

Chasing 138, Oman too had a poor start as they lost their top four within the powerplay. Wicket-keeper Hammad Mirza then raised a crucial 76-run stand with Sufyan Mehmood for the fifth wicket. Reloef van der Merwe struck twice in the 19th over to delay Oman's win but on the first ball of the final over, Oman crossed the target and won the match by three wickets.