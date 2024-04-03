Oman Vs Namibia 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

Oman managed to avoid defeat by emerging victorious in the second T20I match against Namibia, winning by a margin of 6 runs. This win served as a way for Oman to redeem themselves after the first game's loss. The match showcased the outstanding bowling skills of Mehran Khan, who took three wickets by dismissing Malan Kruger, David Wiese, and Jan Frylinck. As a result, the visitors were limited to a total score of only 131 runs chasing the target of 138.