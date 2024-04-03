Oman Vs Namibia 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

The ongoing five-match Twenty-20 International series between Oman and Namibia has witnessed one victory and one defeat for each team so far. Now Oman is gearing up to host Namibia in the third match with hopes to take a lead in the 1-1 tied series on April 4, Thursday in Al Amerat. (Tournament Guide | More Cricket News)
Oman managed to avoid defeat by emerging victorious in the second T20I match against Namibia, winning by a margin of 6 runs. This win served as a way for Oman to redeem themselves after the first game's loss. The match showcased the outstanding bowling skills of Mehran Khan, who took three wickets by dismissing Malan Kruger, David Wiese, and Jan Frylinck. As a result, the visitors were limited to a total score of only 131 runs chasing the target of 138.
Advertisement
Namibia, on the contrary, began the series with great success winning the opening match by 4 wickets. They set a target of 114 runs, which Oman failed to achieve by a margin of 5 runs. Gerhard Erasmus, the captain of Namibia, has been the highest scorer in this series thus far, accumulating 61 runs. Both Ruben Trumplemann of Namibia and Mehran Khan of Oman have taken 5 wickets each, which remains the most scalps.
When Oman Vs Namibia 3rd T20I match will be played?
Advertisement
The third T20I match between Namibia and Oman will be played on April 4, Thursday at 4: 00 Pm IST at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat.
Where to watch Oman Vs Namibia 3rd T20I match?
The T20I series between Namibia and Oman will be available to stream on the FanCode app in India.
Unfortunately, there will be no live telecasting of the matches.
Oman Vs Namibia T20I squad:
Namibia:
Gerhard Erasmus (captain), Dylan Leicher, Gerhard Van Rensburg (wk), Malan Kruger, David Wiese, Jan Frylinck, Jean-Pierre Kotze (wk), Zane Green (wk), Ben Shikongo, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Ruben Trumpelmann, Simon Shikongo, Tangeni Lungameni
Oman:
Aqib Ilyas (captain), Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Khalid Kail, Rafiullah, Shoaib Khan, Ayaan Khan, Mehran Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Sandeep Goud, Zeeshan Maqsood, Naseem Khushi (wk), Pratik Athavale (wk), Bilal Khan, Fayyaz Butt, Kaleemullah, Samay Shrivastava, Shakeel Ahmed