Mumbai Indians Vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 Live Streaming:

Where to watch Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2024 match?

You can watch the Mumbai Indians Vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 match on the Sports 18 Network Channels in India.

The WPL 2024 matches can be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website in India.

When and where Mumbai Indians Vs Gujarat Giants Indians WPL 2024 match will be played?

The first clash between Gujarat Giants and the defending champion Mumbai Indians will kick off on February 25, Sunday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST.

Mumbai Indians Vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 match Squads:

Gujarat Giants Women:

Beth Mooney (wk/c), Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Veda Krishnamurthy, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Md Shakil, Priya Mishra, Trisha Poojitha, Kashvee Gautam, Tarannum Pathan, Kathryn Bryce, Lauren Cheatle.

Mumbai Indians Women:

Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, Shabnim Ismail, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque, Chloe Tryon, Fatima Jaffer, Issy Wong, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Priyanka Bala, Amandeep Kaur.