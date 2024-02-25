Mumbai Indians, after winning their first match against the Delhi Capitals have made one thing clear- they are an unbeatable formidable force! Now they are gearing up to take on Gujarat Giants, a team that has faced defeat by Indians twice in the past and are eager to turn the tides in favour this time around, on Sunday, February 25, in Bengaluru. (More Cricket News)
Mumbai Indians lifted the trophy of the inaugural Women's Premier League in 2023. Following the same trend, they kicked off the 2024 season, winning the toss, and then winning the match with a thrilling last-bowl finish over Delhi Capitals by 4 wickets chasing the target of 171 runs. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co never failed to captivate fans, indeed. Out of 11 matches played so far in the WPL Indians emerged as victors in 9 of them. Their only defeats came at the hands of DC and UP Warriorz last year.
Gujarat Giants led by Beth Moony, on the other hand, concluded the 2023 WPL season with the worst stats among the five teams. With just two wins in the 8 matches played last year, they were down below in the table living with hopes that eyes glory on Sunday's showdown at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Where to watch Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians WPL 2024 match?
You can watch the Mumbai Indians Vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 match on the Sports 18 Network Channels in India.
The WPL 2024 matches can be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website in India.
When and where Mumbai Indians Vs Gujarat Giants Indians WPL 2024 match will be played?
The first clash between Gujarat Giants and the defending champion Mumbai Indians will kick off on February 25, Sunday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru at 7:30 PM IST.
Mumbai Indians Vs Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 match Squads:
Gujarat Giants Women:
Beth Mooney (wk/c), Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Veda Krishnamurthy, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Md Shakil, Priya Mishra, Trisha Poojitha, Kashvee Gautam, Tarannum Pathan, Kathryn Bryce, Lauren Cheatle.
Mumbai Indians Women:
Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, Shabnim Ismail, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque, Chloe Tryon, Fatima Jaffer, Issy Wong, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Priyanka Bala, Amandeep Kaur.