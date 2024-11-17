Tabraiz Shamsi Reveals Stunning Similarities, 'Crazy Coincidence' In T20I Numbers With Jasprit Bumrah

South African spinner Tabraiz Shamsi recently pointed out a stunning similarity between his T20 international numbers and those of India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah. (More Cricket News)
The 34-year-old took to his social media handle X (formerly known as Twitter) to highlight the “crazy coincidence.”
Shamsi and Bumrah have thus far featured in 70 T20I games for their respective teams, bowling 1,509 deliveries, and picking up 89 wickets in the process.
"Fun fact... Jasprit Bumrah and I have played the exact same amount of T20 international games. Bowled the exact same number of balls in those games. And taken the exact same amount of wickets! Such a crazy coincidence," Shamsi wrote on X.
Both the cricketers have earned 70 T20I caps for their respective sides, buy Bumrah has bowled in 69 innings, compared to Shamsi’s 70.
However, the Gujarat-born pacer has given away runs at an economy of just 6.27, while the spinner has an economy of 7.39.
In the recently concluded T20I series between India and South Africa in South Africa, the tourists clinched it 3-1, with neither Bumrah or Shamsi taking part.