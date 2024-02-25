Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

Another match and yet another loss for Lahore Qalandars. The defending champions suffered defeat in all four matches in a row played in the 2024 Pakistan Super League season. They are now gearing up for their fifth match to face Peshawar Zalmi on February 25, Sunday in Lahore. (More Cricket News)
Facing a 2-wicket defeat in their previous match set against Karachi Kings, the Qalandars are now only left to take on Babar Azam's side this season. The rest of the 4 teams in the 6 club cricket tournament have shattered the glory of the two-time PSL champion team in their first clash. Shaheen Afridi's team first lost to Islamabad United by 8 wickets, then to Quetta Gladiators by 5 wickets, then to Multan Sultans by 6 wickets, and finally to Karachi Kings.
On the other hand, PSL 2024 has not been kinder to the Zalmi's as well. Despite Babar Azam's impressive performances in all three matches played so far, they have only managed to win one. Two defeats in the hands of Quetta Gladiators by 16 runs, and Karachi Kings by 7 wickets, resulted in a disappointing start. However, the recent 5-run victory over Multan Sultans has given hope to Peshawar. outstanding performance and Haseebullah Khan's support, Azam is aiming for their second win of the season.
Where to watch the Lahore Qalandars Vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2024 match?
You can watch the Lahore Qalandars Vs Karachi Kings, PSL 2024 match on the FanCode app and website in India.
In Pakistan, A Sports HD and Ten Sports HD are broadcasting the PSL 2024 matches.
When and where Lahore Qalandars Vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2024 match will be played?
The first clash between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi in Pakistan Super League 2024 will take place on February 24, Saturday at 7:30 pm Local Time/ 8:00 pm IST at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.
ALSO READ: Karachi Kings Vs Lahore Qalandars, PSL 2024 Match Report
Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2024 Squads:
Lahore Qalandars:
Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, David Wiese, Sikandar Raza, Abdullah Shafique, Zaman Khan, Mirza Baig, Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Imran, Ahsan Bhatti, Dan Lawrence, Jahandad Khan, Syed Faridoun, Shai Hope, Kamran Ghulam, Rassie van der Dussen, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Tayyab Abbas
Peshawar Zalmi:
Babar Azam, Rovman Powell, Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal, Khurram Shahzad, Haseebullah Khan, Asif Ali, Naveen-ul-Haq, Umair Afridi, Dan Mousley, Gus Atkinson, Mohammad Zeeshan, Lungi Ngidi, Mehran Mumtaz, Noor Ahmad, Salman Irshad, Arif Yaqoob, Shamar Joseph (partial replacement for Gus Atkinson)