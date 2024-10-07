Ireland Vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd ODI: Bavuma-Less Proteas Bowling First In Abu Dhabi

South Africa have come out all guns blazing in the 50-over leg, winning the first and second one-day internationals by 139 runs and 174 runs, respectively. The T20I series before that was drawn 1-1, so the ODI triumph augurs well for the Temba Bavuma-led Proteas, who travelled with a relatively young squad, as a number of experienced faces were not around. Ireland, on the other hand, are playing for pride.