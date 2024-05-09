Ireland Vs Pakistan 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

Pakistan cricket team warming up for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup has traveled to Ireland for the three-match T20I series and is now gearing up for the first match set to be held on May 10, Friday at the Clontarf Cricket Club Ground in Dublin in Dublin. (More Cricket News)
Pakistan has not yet revealed their 18-member T20 squad for the upcoming World Cup. This series against Ireland presents a prime opportunity for Babar Azam's side to figure out their valuable assets. This will mark Pakistan's first encounter with Ireland since 2009.
This time, Mohammad Amir is unable to participate in the series due to visa issues, while Mohammad Haris is sidelined due to injury. On the other hand, Ireland will also miss their key pacer Joshua Little, who is currently representing the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League.
When is Pakistan Vs Ireland 1st T20 match?
The first match of Pakistan's tour to Ireland will kickoff on May 10, Friday at the Clontarf Cricket Club Ground in Dublin in Dublin at 7:30 PM IST.
Where to watch Pakistan Vs Ireland 1st T20 match?
In India, the series will not be telecasted on any TV channel, but cricket fans can watch all the action via livestream. The Pakistan vs Ireland live streaming will be available on Fancode app.
Ireland: Paul Stirling (captain), Mark Adair, Ross Adair, Andrew Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White, Craig Young.
Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Khan.