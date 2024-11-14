Cricket

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: New Training Kit Unveiled As India Begin Practice In Perth - In Pics

India have changed their training kits and the first look of it was revealed on Wednesday as the players began practice session in Perth ahead of the first India-Australia Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. The new training kit has a slight lavender hue. Earlier, the training kit used to be orange. India are still unsure on their captain Rohit Sharma's availability for the opening Test in Perth.