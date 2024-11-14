Border-Gavaskar Trophy: New Training Kit Unveiled As India Begin Practice In Perth - In Pics
India have changed their training kits and the first look of it was revealed on Wednesday as the players began practice session in Perth ahead of the first India-Australia Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. The new training kit has a slight lavender hue. Earlier, the training kit used to be orange. India are still unsure on their captain Rohit Sharma's availability for the opening Test in Perth.
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
1/13
2/13
3/13
4/13
5/13
6/13
7/13
8/13
9/13
10/13
11/13
12/13
13/13