Border-Gavaskar Trophy: New Training Kit Unveiled As India Begin Practice In Perth - In Pics

India have changed their training kits and the first look of it was revealed on Wednesday as the players began practice session in Perth ahead of the first India-Australia Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. The new training kit has a slight lavender hue. Earlier, the training kit used to be orange. India are still unsure on their captain Rohit Sharma's availability for the opening Test in Perth.

India vs australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy cricket: New Training Kit Unveiled In Perth_Virat, Bhumrah
India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy: New Training Kit Unveiled As IND Begin Practice In Perth Photo Courtesy: @BCCI / X
India vs australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy cricket: New Training Kit Unveiled In Perth_Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah | Photo Courtesy: @BCCI / X
India vs australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy cricket: New Training Kit Unveiled In Perth_Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli | Photo Courtesy: @BCCI / X
India vs australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy cricket: New Training Kit Unveiled In Perth_Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant | Photo Courtesy: @BCCI / X
India vs australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy cricket: New Training Kit Unveiled In Perth_Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill | Photo Courtesy: @BCCI / X
India vs Aus Border-Gavaskar Trophy cricket: New Training Kit Unveiled In Perth_Ravindra Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja | Photo Courtesy: @BCCI / X
India vs Aus Border-Gavaskar Trophy cricket: New Training Kit Unveiled In Perth_Ravichandran Ashwin
Ravichandran Ashwin | Photo Courtesy: @BCCI / X
India vs australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy cricket: New Training Kit Unveiled In Perth_KL Rahul
KL Rahul | Photo Courtesy: @BCCI / X
India vs Aus Border-Gavaskar Trophy cricket: New Training Kit Unveiled In Perth_Yashasvi Jaiswal
Yashasvi Jaiswal | Photo Courtesy: @BCCI / X
India vs australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy cricket: New Training Kit Unveiled In Perth_Gautam Gambhir
Gautam Gambhir | Photo Courtesy: @BCCI / X
India vs Aus Border-Gavaskar Trophy cricket: New Training Kit Unveiled In Perth_Mohammed Siraj
Mohammed Siraj | Photo Courtesy: @BCCI / X
India vs Aus Border-Gavaskar Trophy cricket: New Training Kit Unveiled In Perth_Washington Sundar
Washington Sundar | Photo Courtesy: @BCCI / X
India vs australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy cricket: New Training Kit Unveiled In Perth_Akash Deep
Akash Deep | Photo Courtesy: @BCCI / X
India vs australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy cricket: New Training Kit Unveiled In Perth_Harshit Rana
Harshit Rana | Photo Courtesy: @BCCI / X
