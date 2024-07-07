Cricket

IND-W Vs RSA-W, 2nd T20I Live Score: Indian Women Bowl First In Must-Win Match

The second match of the three-game T20I series between India women and South Africa women is being played in Chennai on Sunday (July 7, 2024). Hosts India had swept the ODI series 3-0 and won the one-off Test before this. Follow the live cricket scores and ball-by-ball commentary from the IND-W vs SA-W T20I, right here

File
India women had lost the first T20I against South Africa by 12 runs. Photo: File
info_icon

Welcome to our live coverage of the second match of the three-game T20I series between India women and South Africa women, being played in Chennai on Sunday (July 7, 2024). Hosts India had swept the ODI series 3-0 and won the one-off Test before this. Follow the live cricket scores and ball-by-ball commentary from the IND-W vs SA-W T20I, right here. (Streaming | IND vs ZIM Match Blog)

Toss Update

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bowl first in Chennai.

Playing XIs

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Uma Chetry(w), S Sajana, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav.

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Anneke Bosch, Annerie Dercksen, Eliz-mari Marx, Sinalo Jafta(w), Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs ZIM, 2nd T20I: India Thrash Zimbabwe By 100 Runs In Harare, Level Series 1-1 - As It Happened
  2. Washington Freedom Vs Texas Super Kings, MCL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch WF Vs TSK Match
  3. IND Vs ZIM, 2nd T20I: Ton-Up Abhishek Sharma Powers India's Thumping 100-Run Riposte
  4. Pat Cummins Calls For Dedicated Windows For Test Matches To Avoid Clash With IPL
  5. IND-W Vs RSA-W, 2nd T20I Live Score: Indian Women Bowl First In Must-Win Match
Football News
  1. ENG 1-1 SUI, Euro 2024 QF: 'Trust Process', Says Goalie Pickford After Shootout Heroics
  2. Copa America 2024: Dorival Junior Urges Patience With Brazil's Rebuild After His Side's Exit
  3. UEFA Euro 2024: Ronald Koeman Salutes Dutch Heart - 'We Showed We Belong' After NED Qualify For Semis
  4. ENG 1-1 SUI, Euro 2024: England Victorious On Penalties, Storm Into Semi-Finals - In Pics
  5. URU Vs BRA, Copa America 2024: Uruguay Celebrate Shootout Victory, Semi-Final Qualification As Brazil Crash Out - Watch
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon: Swiatek Knocked Out; Zverev Pips Norrie To Enter Round Of 16 - In Pics
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Euros Take Over Centre Court As Alexander Zverev Makes Pep Guardiola Plea
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic Dismantles Alexei Popyrin, Calls Fourth-Set Tie-Break 'Best Of The Year'
  4. Wimbledon: Yulia Putintseva Knocks Out Top Seed Iga Swiatek In Third Round
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Pair Ends Run After Round 2 Defeat
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Latest News July 7 LIVE: Delhi Records Year's Lowest AQI; Police Files Case Against Mahua Moitra Over 'Derogatory Remarks'
  2. Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra: Several Injured After Stampede-like Situation In Odisha's Puri
  3. 11 Arrested In Noida After Police Bust Fraud Call Centre With Data Of 10,000 People
  4. Mumbai: Shiv Sena Leader Detained After He Crashes Speeding Car Into Scooter, Killing A Woman; CM Shinde Assures Justice
  5. MHA Initiates Action Against Kolkata Police Officers After Complaint By Governor
Entertainment News
  1. Important To Not Burden Any Film With Actor’s Fees: Riteish Deshmukh
  2. Director Michael Sarnoski Teases Sequel Of 'A Quiet Place: Day One'
  3. Javed Akhtar Schools Social Media User Who Called Him 'Son Of Gaddar'
  4. You Look Gorgeous: Kareena Kapoor After Shloka Ambani Wore Recreated Version Of 'Bole Chudiyan' Ensemble
  5. Would Love To Find Perfect Project For Me And My Aunt, Julia Roberts: Emma Roberts
US News
  1. NASCAR Returns To Downtown Chicago For Grant Park 165; Here’s Everything You Need To Know
  2. Scientists Discover The Reason Behind Rare Polar Rain Aurora In Arctic
  3. NWS Issues Dangerous Heat Warnings For Coming Days | Death Valley’s Rising Temperatures Set Records
  4. ‘She’s Our Generation’s Madonna’: Who Is 'HOT TO GO!' Singer Chappell Roan?
  5. John Cena Announces Retirement In 2025, Plans Farewell Tour: This Is When His Last Match Could Be
World News
  1. NASCAR Returns To Downtown Chicago For Grant Park 165; Here’s Everything You Need To Know
  2. Latest News July 7 LIVE: Delhi Records Year's Lowest AQI; Police Files Case Against Mahua Moitra Over 'Derogatory Remarks'
  3. Turkey's Erdogan Renews Push To Restore Ties With Syria That Were Severed Over A Decade Ago
  4. Scientists Discover The Reason Behind Rare Polar Rain Aurora In Arctic
  5. ‘Democracy Not In Good Health In World Today’: Pope Francis Warning To ‘Populists’
Latest Stories
  1. The Public Examinations Act: A Comprehensive Solution Or A Band-Aid?
  2. IND-W Vs SA-W, 1st T20I: Tazmin Brits Helps South Africa Women Take 1-0 Lead - In Pics
  3. Today's Daily Horoscope for July 6, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights for Every Zodiac Sign.
  4. '400 Paar, But In Another Country': Tharoor's Veiled Dig At BJP; Jairam Ramesh Recalls Lok Sabha Results
  5. Breaking News July 6: Six-Storey Building Collapses In Gujarat's Surat, Many Feared Trapped; Second Encounter In J&K's Kulgam Underway
  6. POR 0(3)-0(5) FRA, UEFA Euro 2024: France Progress Into Semi-Finals After Penalty Shoot-Out Win
  7. BJP Vs AAP Over Felling Of Over 1000 Trees In ‘Eco-sensitive Zone
  8. Sports News July 6, 2024 Highlights: England Beat Switzerland In Euro Quarters; George Russell Gets Pole For British GP