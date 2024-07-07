Welcome to our live coverage of the second match of the three-game T20I series between India women and South Africa women, being played in Chennai on Sunday (July 7, 2024). Hosts India had swept the ODI series 3-0 and won the one-off Test before this. Follow the live cricket scores and ball-by-ball commentary from the IND-W vs SA-W T20I, right here. (Streaming | IND vs ZIM Match Blog)