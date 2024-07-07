Welcome to our live coverage of the second match of the three-game T20I series between India women and South Africa women, being played in Chennai on Sunday (July 7, 2024). Hosts India had swept the ODI series 3-0 and won the one-off Test before this. Follow the live cricket scores and ball-by-ball commentary from the IND-W vs SA-W T20I, right here. (Streaming | IND vs ZIM Match Blog)
Toss Update
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bowl first in Chennai.
Playing XIs
India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Uma Chetry(w), S Sajana, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav.
South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Anneke Bosch, Annerie Dercksen, Eliz-mari Marx, Sinalo Jafta(w), Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba.