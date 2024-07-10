Cricket

IND-W Vs SA-W, 3rd T20I: Pooja Vastrakar, Smriti Mandhana Guide India To 10-Wicket Victory - In Pics

In the third T20I match, India Women routed South Africa Women by a commanding 10 wickets. Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, India's incredible all-rounder showdown began with pacer Pooja Vastrakar achieving career-best bowling figures of 4/13. Supported by Radha Yadav's 3/6, the two Indian bowlers took down seven Proteas and bowled out the visitors for a mere 84 in 17.1 overs. Batting second, India's sensational batter Smriti Mandhana shone with an unbeaten half-century, guiding the hosts to victory and level the T20 International series 1-1 in Chennai on July 9, Tuesday.

IND-W vs SA-W 3rd T20I | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

India's Jemimah Rodrigues takes a selfie with other players holding the trophy after the 3-match T20 series between India and South Africa ended 1-1, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

2/11
Harmanpreet Kaur and South Africas Laura Wolvaardt with the trophy
Harmanpreet Kaur and South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt with the trophy | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur and South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt with the trophy after the 3-match T20 series between India and South Africa ended 1-1, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

3/11
Smriti Mandhana with Shafali Verma shakes hands with South African players
Smriti Mandhana with Shafali Verma shakes hands with South African players | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

India's Smriti Mandhana with teammate Shafali Verma shakes hands with South African players after winning the 3rd women's T20 cricket match over South Africa, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

4/11
Smriti Mandhana acknowledges the crowd after winning the 3rd T20
Smriti Mandhana acknowledges the crowd after winning the 3rd T20 | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

India's Smriti Mandhana acknowledges the crowd after winning the 3rd women's T20 cricket match over South Africa, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.

5/11
Shafali Verma plays a shot against South Africa Women
Shafali Verma plays a shot against South Africa Women | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

India's batter Shafali Verma plays a shot during the third T20 cricket match between India Women and South Africa Women, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

6/11
Pooja Vastrakar celebrates the wicket of Eliz-Mari Marx
Pooja Vastrakar celebrates the wicket of Eliz-Mari Marx | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

India's bowler Pooja Vastrakar with teammates celebrates the wicket of South Africa's batter Eliz-Mari Marx during the third T20 cricket match between India Women and South Africa Women, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

7/11
Pooja Vastrakar celebrates the wicket of Nadine de Klerk
Pooja Vastrakar celebrates the wicket of Nadine de Klerk | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

India's bowler Pooja Vastrakar with teammates celebrates the wicket of South Africa's batter Nadine de Klerk during the third T20 cricket match between India Women and South Africa Women, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

8/11
Radha Yadav celebrates the wicket of Annerie Dercksen
Radha Yadav celebrates the wicket of Annerie Dercksen | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

India's bowler Radha Yadav with teammates celebrates the wicket of South Africa's batter Annerie Dercksen during the third T20 cricket match between India Women and South Africa Women, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

9/11
Tazmin Brits and Anneke Bosch run between the wickets
Tazmin Brits and Anneke Bosch run between the wickets | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

South Africa's batters Tazmin Brits and Anneke Bosch run between the wickets during the third T20 cricket match between India Women and South Africa Women, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

10/11
Tazmin Brits plays a shot against India Women
Tazmin Brits plays a shot against India Women | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

South Africa's batter Tazmin Brits plays a shot during the third T20 cricket match between India Women and South Africa Women, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

11/11
Pooja Vastrakar celebrates after taking the wicket of Marizanne Kapp
Pooja Vastrakar celebrates after taking the wicket of Marizanne Kapp | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

India's bowler Pooja Vastrakar with teammate celebrates after taking the wicket of South Africa's batter Marizanne Kapp during the third T20 cricket match between India Women and South Africa Women, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

