IND-W Vs SA-W, 3rd T20I: Pooja Vastrakar, Smriti Mandhana Guide India To 10-Wicket Victory - In Pics

India's Jemimah Rodrigues takes a selfie with other players holding the trophy after the 3-match T20 series between India and South Africa ended 1-1, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.
Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur and South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt with the trophy after the 3-match T20 series between India and South Africa ended 1-1, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.
India's Smriti Mandhana with teammate Shafali Verma shakes hands with South African players after winning the 3rd women's T20 cricket match over South Africa, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.
India's Smriti Mandhana acknowledges the crowd after winning the 3rd women's T20 cricket match over South Africa, at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai.
India's batter Shafali Verma plays a shot during the third T20 cricket match between India Women and South Africa Women, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
India's bowler Pooja Vastrakar with teammates celebrates the wicket of South Africa's batter Eliz-Mari Marx during the third T20 cricket match between India Women and South Africa Women, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
India's bowler Pooja Vastrakar with teammates celebrates the wicket of South Africa's batter Nadine de Klerk during the third T20 cricket match between India Women and South Africa Women, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
India's bowler Radha Yadav with teammates celebrates the wicket of South Africa's batter Annerie Dercksen during the third T20 cricket match between India Women and South Africa Women, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
South Africa's batters Tazmin Brits and Anneke Bosch run between the wickets during the third T20 cricket match between India Women and South Africa Women, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
South Africa's batter Tazmin Brits plays a shot during the third T20 cricket match between India Women and South Africa Women, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
India's bowler Pooja Vastrakar with teammate celebrates after taking the wicket of South Africa's batter Marizanne Kapp during the third T20 cricket match between India Women and South Africa Women, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.