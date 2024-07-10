Cricket

IND-W Vs SA-W, 3rd T20I: Pooja Vastrakar, Smriti Mandhana Guide India To 10-Wicket Victory - In Pics

In the third T20I match, India Women routed South Africa Women by a commanding 10 wickets. Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, India's incredible all-rounder showdown began with pacer Pooja Vastrakar achieving career-best bowling figures of 4/13. Supported by Radha Yadav's 3/6, the two Indian bowlers took down seven Proteas and bowled out the visitors for a mere 84 in 17.1 overs. Batting second, India's sensational batter Smriti Mandhana shone with an unbeaten half-century, guiding the hosts to victory and level the T20 International series 1-1 in Chennai on July 9, Tuesday.