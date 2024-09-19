India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates scoring a century on the first day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai.
India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates scoring a century with Ravindra Jadeja, left, on the first day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai.
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates his fifty runs on the first day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai.
India's Ravindra Jadeja plays a shot on the first day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai.
India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates his fifty runs on the first day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai.
Bangladesh's Mehidy Hassan Miraz, centre, celebrates the wicket of India's KL Rahul with team mates on the first day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai.
Bangladesh's Nahid Rana celebrates the wicket of India's Yashasvi Jaiswal on the first day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai.
Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed bowls a delivery on the first day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai.
Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud celebrates the wicket of India's Rishabh Pant on the first day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai.
India's Rishabh Pant plays a shot on the first day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai.
Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud celebrates the wicket of India's Virat Kohli on the first day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai.
India's captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot on the first day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai.