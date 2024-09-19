Cricket

IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Ashwin Scores Century As Hosts Take Edge - In Pics

India recovered well from early hiccups to end day one at 339 for six against Bangladesh in the opening Test of the two-match series on Thursday. India lost three wickets each in the morning and post-lunch session to reach 176 for six at tea with opener Yashasvi Jaiswal hitting a patient 56. But it was counter-attacking seventh-wicket unconquered partnership of 195 runs off 227 balls between centurion Ravichandran Ashwin (102 not out) and Ravindra Jadeja (86 not out) that took Bangladesh by surprise. Pacer Hasan Mahmud (4/58), who claimed the wickets of India skipper Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli in the opening session, added one more to his tally in the form of Rishabh Pant. Nahid Rana (1/80) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (1/77) picked up a wicket each. But the Bangladeshi bowlers fell flat in front of Ashwin and Jadeja as they failed to pick up a single wicket in the final session of the day.

IND Vs BAN, 1st Test Day 1: Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates scoring century

India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates scoring a century on the first day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai.

2/12
IND Vs BAN, 1st Test Day 1: Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates scoring a century with Ravindra Jadeja
IND Vs BAN, 1st Test Day 1: Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates scoring a century with Ravindra Jadeja | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates scoring a century with Ravindra Jadeja, left, on the first day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai.

3/12
IND Vs BAN, 1st Test Day 1: Ravindra Jadeja celebrates his fifty runs
IND Vs BAN, 1st Test Day 1: Ravindra Jadeja celebrates his fifty runs | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates his fifty runs on the first day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai.

4/12
IND Vs BAN, 1st Test Day 1: Ravindra Jadeja plays a shot
IND Vs BAN, 1st Test Day 1: Ravindra Jadeja plays a shot | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

India's Ravindra Jadeja plays a shot on the first day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai.

5/12
IND Vs BAN, 1st Test Day 1: Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates his fifty runs
IND Vs BAN, 1st Test Day 1: Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates his fifty runs | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates his fifty runs on the first day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai.

6/12
IND Vs BAN, 1st Test Day 1: Bangladeshs Mehidy Hassan Miraz, centre, celebrates the wicket of Indias KL Rahul
IND Vs BAN, 1st Test Day 1: Bangladesh's Mehidy Hassan Miraz, centre, celebrates the wicket of India's KL Rahul | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Bangladesh's Mehidy Hassan Miraz, centre, celebrates the wicket of India's KL Rahul with team mates on the first day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai.

7/12
IND Vs BAN, 1st Test Day 1: Bangladeshs Nahid Rana celebrates the wicket of Indias Yashasvi Jaiswal
IND Vs BAN, 1st Test Day 1: Bangladesh's Nahid Rana celebrates the wicket of India's Yashasvi Jaiswal | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Bangladesh's Nahid Rana celebrates the wicket of India's Yashasvi Jaiswal on the first day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai.

8/12
IND Vs BAN, 1st Test Day 1: Bangladeshs Taskin Ahmed bowls a delivery
IND Vs BAN, 1st Test Day 1: Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed bowls a delivery | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed bowls a delivery on the first day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai.

9/12
IND Vs BAN, 1st Test Day 1: Bangladeshs Hasan Mahmud celebrates the wicket of Indias Rishabh Pant
IND Vs BAN, 1st Test Day 1: Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud celebrates the wicket of India's Rishabh Pant | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud celebrates the wicket of India's Rishabh Pant on the first day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai.

10/12
IND Vs BAN, 1st Test Day 1: Rishabh Pant plays a shot
IND Vs BAN, 1st Test Day 1: Rishabh Pant plays a shot | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

India's Rishabh Pant plays a shot on the first day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai.

11/12
IND Vs BAN, 1st Test Day 1: Bangladeshs Hasan Mahmud celebrates the wicket of Indias Virat Kohli
IND Vs BAN, 1st Test Day 1: Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud celebrates the wicket of India's Virat Kohli | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud celebrates the wicket of India's Virat Kohli on the first day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai.

12/12
IND Vs BAN, 1st Test Day 1: Captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot
IND Vs BAN, 1st Test Day 1: Captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

India's captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot on the first day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai.

