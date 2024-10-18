ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024, Semi-Final 1: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights

South Africa's Anneke Bosch and Chloé Tryon celebrate after winning against Australia during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. AP Photo/Altaf Qadri

South Africa's Anneke Bosch and Chloé Tryon celebrate after winning against Australia during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. AP Photo/Altaf Qadri