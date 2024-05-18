England Vs Pakistan Women's 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India

The dominant England Women's team has taken the lead 2-0 lead in the ongoing three-match T20I against Pakistan and is gearing up for the 3rd match before the ODI series begins on May 19, Sunday at the Yorkshire Cricket Ground in Leeds. (More Cricket News)
Winning two consecutive matches by massive margins of 53 and 65 runs against Pakistan have skyrocketed England's morale. The team led by Heather Knight, has excelled, showing flashes of brilliance with both the bat and the ball. The highlights of the matches include Sara Glenn's spell of 4 wickets in the first game, Daniel Gibson's quickfire 41 off 21 balls, and Sophie Ecclestone's 3 wickets in the second match.
On the other hand, Pakistan have experienced defeats in both the matches, dampening the team morale. Led by Nida Dar, they have struggled to display their prowess in both batting and bowling. With no batter yet to cross the half-century mark, the team is desperate to secure a win in the third match to avoid a clean-sweep defeat against England in the T20I series.
When is England Women Vs Pakistan Women 3rd T20I?
The 3rd match of England Women Vs Pakistan Women T20I will be played on Sunday, May 19, at 5:30 PM IST at the Yorkshire Cricket Ground, Leeds.
Where to watch England Women Vs Pakistan Women 3rd T20I In India?
Cricket fans can watch the match on Sony Ten 5 and live streaming of the same will be available on Sony LIV app and FanCode.
England Women T20I squad:
Heather Knight (c), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Linsey Smith, Danielle Wyatt
Pakistan Women T20I Squad:
Nida Dar (c), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali (wk), Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar