Cricket

ENG Vs SL, 2nd Test: Root Century As Hosts Take Day 1 Honours At Lord's - In Pics

Joe Root joined Alastair Cook on a record 33 test centuries for England by hitting 143 to anchor his team’s recovery to 358-7 on Day 1 of the second Test against Sri Lanka at Lord’s on Thursday. An injudicious scoop shot that brought an end to his latest exquisite innings at the home of cricket just before stumps was Root’s only misjudgment on a day he became the active player with most test centuries, pulling clear of fellow superstars Steve Smith of Australia and Kane Williamson of New Zealand. In the all-time list of test centurions, only nine players have more than Cook — the former England opener and captain — and now Root, who helped England get out of a spot of bother in his 145th test match.