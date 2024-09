Cricket

ENG Vs SL, 2nd Test: Joe Root, Gus Atkinson Shine As England Beat Sri Lanka By 190 Runs - In Pics

England secured the series against Sri Lanka by winning the second Test on Sunday, thanks to Gus Atkinson's five-wicket haul, which earned him a place on the honours board at Lord's once again. England bowled out Sri Lanka for 292 in their second innings, sealing a 190-run win shortly after tea on Day 4 at the home of cricket. This win puts England 2-0 ahead in the three-match series, following their 3-0 victory over the West Indies in July. Atkinson, the rising star of the England cricket team, took 5-62 with the ball, adding to his impressive performance of 118 runs in the first innings, setting the stage for the team's victory. This victory comes after England's win in the first Test in Manchester last week.