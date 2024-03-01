Bangladesh Premier League 2024 is finally reaching its end, with the championship trophy up for grabs in an intense do-and-die battle between the two resilient teams - Comillas Victorians fighting for their 5th championship title and Fortune Barishal hoping to secure their first victory. The final match is set to take place on March 1, Friday in Dhaka. (BPL 2024 Final Blog | More Cricket News)
Comillas Victorians, the defier of all odds, booked their berth at the BPL 2024 finals handing defeat to Rangpur Riders in the first qualifier match by 6 wickets chasing the target of 185 runs. Captain, Liton Das' 83 off 54 balls and Towhid Hridoy's 64 off 43 balls turned the tides in their favour securing the win against Tamim Iqbal's team.
Fortune Barishal, on the other hand, had to endure a long journey for the coveted championship trophy they never lifted before. They began by competing in the eliminator round, thrashing Chattogram Challnegrs by 7wickets with 31 balls to spare. And, then defeated the dominant Rangpur RIders marking an end to the dream run of Nurul Hasan's team by 6 wickets to enter the final match of BPL T20 2024.
When observing the points table, Rangpur Riders are currently in the lead despite missing out on the opportunity to win. However, following closely behind comes Comillas Victorians with 3 match wins in their last five matches. Next comes the Fortune Barishal with 4 wins in their last 5 games. Both the teams have faced each other twice this season with each team winning one and losing one. The final match of Bangladesh Premier League 2024, promises an epic showdown featuring greats like Liton Das, Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim, and Mahmadullah crossing swords.
When Comilla Victorians Vs Fortune Barishal, BPL 2024 final match will be played?
The final match of Bangladesh Premier League 2024 set between Comilla Victorians and Fortune Barishal will held on March 1, Friday at 6:00 pm local time| 5:30 pm IST at the Sher-e-Bagh stadium in Dhaka.
Where to watch Comilla Victorians Vs Fortune Barishal, the BPL 2024 final match?
The final match between Fortune Barishal and Rangpur Riders, in Bangladesh Premier League 2024 will be available to stream on the Fancode App and website in India.
Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of the BPL 2024 T20 cricket tournament on any TV channel in India.
In Bangladesh, the BPL matches will be telecasted live on TSports, and GTV.
Comilla Victorians Vs Fortune Barishal, BPL 2024 final match squads:
Comilla Victorians:
Imrul Kayes, Johnson Charles, Towhid Hridoy, Aamir Jamal. Andre Russell, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Enamul, Rakeem Cornwall, Raymon Reifer, Roston Chase, Jaker Ali, Liton Das (c, wk), Mahidul Islam Ankon (w) Mohammad Rizwan (w), Aliss Islam, Matthew Forde, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Musfik Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Naseem Shah, Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Rishad Hossain, Sunil Narine, Tanvir Islam, Zaman Khan
Fortune Barishal:
Tamim Iqbal (c), Ahmed Shehzad, Soumya Sarkar, Shoaib Malik, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Akif Javed, Taijul Islam, Obed McCoy, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Imran, Khaled Ahmed, Kamrul Islam, Yannic Cariah, Fakhar Zaman, Ibrahim Zadran, Rakibul Hasan, Dunith Wellalage, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Pritom Kumar.