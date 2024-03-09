Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I, Toss And Teams: BAN To Bowl First In Sylhet - Check Playing XIs

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and opted to bowl first against Sri Lanka in the series-deciding third T20 International cricket match at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet on March 9, Saturday. (More Cricket News)
Sri Lanka won the tour opener by three runs but Bangladesh hit back with an eight-wicket win in the second; with both matches going down the wire. After the Sylhet leg, the caravan will move to Chattogram for three One-Day Internationals. Sri Lanka's tour of Bangladesh 2024 will conclude in Chattogram with the second Test, starting March 30.
At the toss, Shanto said that they "have to adapt to the conditions as soon as possible and our boys will do better today." The hosts are unchanged.
Sri Lanka captain Wanindu Hasaranga said, "We played the second game on this pitch and we need to play better today. Three changes for us. Three changes for us."
Playing XIs
Bangladesh: Litton Das (wk), Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.
Sri Lanka: Dhananjaya de Silva, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara.
Live Streaming:
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2024 cricket matches can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.