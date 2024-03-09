Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I, Toss And Teams: BAN To Bowl First In Sylhet - Check Playing XIs

Captains Najmul Hossain Shanto (second from right) and Charith Asalanka (third from right) at the toss for the third T20I between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Sylhet on March 9, Saturday. (Photo: X| Sri Lanka Cricket)

Captains Najmul Hossain Shanto (second from right) and Charith Asalanka (third from right) at the toss for the third T20I between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in Sylhet on March 9, Saturday. (Photo: X| Sri Lanka Cricket)